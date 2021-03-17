 Skip to main content
UniTec recognizes Upchurch
UniTec Career Center Director Jeff Cauley, left, and Counselor Lindsey Matthews, right, congratulate Mark Upchurch for being named January Student of the Month.

 submitted photo

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for January 2021 is Mark Upchurch, a Kingston High School senior who is interested in electrical work.

Upchurch is enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After graduation he will be shipped out to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. Upon completion of boot camp, he will attend Marine Combat Training at Camp Pendleton, then relocate to North Carolina for training as combat engineer.

UniTec instructor Bruce Pratte praised Upchurch.

"Mark has been an outstanding student these last two years, stepping up and taking over as my class leader and program foreman," Pratte said. "Mark is respected by all other students, helping them with whatever questions or problems they may have."

UniTec Counselor Lindsey Matthews said it has been rewarding to get to know Upchurch.

"Not only has he grown into a leader for his electrical program but for the entire UniTec Career Center," she said. "Mark volunteered as the Skills USA vice president, East Central District officer. He also assists with our future student recruiting program as an Electrical Technology Program tour guide.

"Mark is a great role model for future UniTec students such as sophomores and eighth graders. I look forward to watching Mark make a difference in community and wherever else his life leads."

