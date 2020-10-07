UniTec recruiting for more adult students

“The beginning of our job is to make sure adult students gain their HSE, but we really work with them to see if they need to move on, we prepare them for the next rung,” Snider said. “We want to prepare them for college, if that’s where they want to go. My priority is to get them their HSE, but then we have those who are basic-skills deficient, they might need to know geometry or how to read a tape measure if they want to go into construction. We’re here to help remediate those skills.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marler said he’s the guy people see if they already have their high school diploma and are ready to enter any of the UniTec programs that are offered at night.

“If they’re already through high school, they come see me,” he said. “We have the ability to offer almost all of our daytime programs at night, provided there’s enough enrollment. There’s financial assistance available, potential housing and transportation assistance available — anyone who wants to get a better career going, we can steer them in the right direction to help make that a reality.”

The night classes offered are in programs that could range from nursing to power sports, machine tool to welding, HVAC to electrical, and a few other programs that can help successful students grab a job before they’re even out UniTec’s door, Snider said.