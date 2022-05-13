UniTec set to meet its fundraising deadline

The clock is ticking on UniTec Career Center's deadline to raise $118,300 by Monday morning, but Director Jeff Cauley thinks the career and technical education center might even best that total.

The school that serves eight school districts and is administered through North County has only been fundraising for the construction and electrical technology annex since mid-February.

“The bulk of the programs are going to benefit from the annex because now the other programs will have a little more breathing room to expand,” he said. “…Now the power sports program gets a larger space. Now robotics, who’s in a closet, gets a much larger space. Many can expand what they’re doing.”

The money raised is part of a federal matching grant UniTec will use to build the first phase of the Construction Technology facility, which will turn out to be an 8,000 square foot metal shop building with HVAC, plumbing and electrical roughed in, all in anticipation of the second phase, which would add classrooms, bathrooms and more refinements to the shop building. The building will be located to the north of UniTec on land it owns, all visible from US 67.

Cauley said they applied for the competitive grant late last summer, and while funds for up to $200,000 are available to winners, it requires matching money up front. Cauley said of the 57 schools that applied, UniTec was one of only 10 selected to receive grants.

Kicking their efforts into high gear, the school and its supporters quickly formed the UniTec Foundation, a 501.c.3 nonprofit that would give donors a tax break.

“As of yesterday evening, we were at $92,436 in the bank,” Cauley said Thursday morning about the tally. “However, we have a pledge still coming in of $24,000 from St. Francois County Commissioners, and Sam Scism Ford, in particular David Scism and Jason McKague, pledged $100 for every car they sold in April, so that’s going to more than put us where we need to be.”

Cauley said anything extra that might be raised will be rolled over to fund phase two of the facility, which would be 16,000-20,000 square feet added to the annex.

“We’ll probably have more time to raise money for a matching grant in the next go-round, and we’ve already got plans to raise money with trivia and golf tournaments — Cedar Falls Tactical came through with some students on raising about $4,300 with a raffle, and that was fantastic.”

Cauley said they’re looking forward to the expanded space. The majority of the UniTec facility was first built in 1971, and it hasn’t expanded its footprint much since then, other than a metal building erected in 2003.

The plan is for UniTec students to build the annex, since the career and technical education school offers classes in construction and electrical work and emphasizes hands-on learning. UniTec students have gotten experience working on similar projects for the City of Bonne Terre and Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

