UniTec shares 'The Hot Seat'

Sophomore students visiting UniTec to check out the programs for next year’s attendance aren’t spared their turn on the Hot Seat, either.

“We talk to counselors from the school to see if they know a sophomore who would be a good interview, and we’ll pick that kid as they’re touring our program, to ask them the 20 questions. ‘What’s your favorite lunch menu item? Who’s your favorite teacher?’ Stuff like that,” Loughary said. “And we film it front of the tour group while they’re there, so we can make the visit a little more memorable when they come.

"It’s loaded up to YouTube, and that part has worked out really well, they seem to really enjoy seeing themselves in the Hot Seat. A student from West County was pretty funny. He couldn’t think of a Disney movie that was his favorite. Cauley offered his own favorite, "Lion King," but the kid settled on "Cinderella" instead.”

County Commissioner David Kater has made an appearance, superintendents from North County and other schools have been interviewed, and there’s a lot of demand for retired North County educators to come back and take their Hot Seat, such as Dan Schunks, Bart Mitchell and Sue Wilke, who was asked by Loughary if she ever wanted to comb a certain, fellow educator’s hair when she was still teaching English at the high school. “No,” she demurred, smiling.