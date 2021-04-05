UniTec shares 'The Hot Seat'

You never know who will be on the local vo-tech school’s YouTube show "The Hot Seat," but the flaming throne superimposed on a green screen behind the guest and host has become familiar to dozens of local students, educators and community leaders ready to be “grilled” by one of two regular hosts, and with about 700 subscribers, the channel is increasing its audience steadily.
One of the Hot Seat hosts is Jason Loughary who became UniTec Career Center’s Radio/TV Digital Media program director last school year after a lengthy career in local radio. He’s also known for his contributions to civic endeavors, emceeing large events, auctions, trivia nights and chamber banquets, among other things.
UniTec Director Jeff Cauley is another host. He is in his first year leading the career center, and last fall was made aware of the funding challenges in supplying 14 vastly different programs with materials, equipment, tools, software and hardware to train hundreds of juniors and seniors coming from eight school districts.
“It was Mr. Cauley’s idea as a kind of fundraiser for my class,” Loughary said. “Honestly, I was a little skeptical about it at first. We thought it would be neat to give the kids a chance to produce a quick segment, interview some people in the district who we thought would be interesting, then branch it out to the community as a fundraiser for the class.”
Loughary said the series has become popular, with guests pledging $25 – and often giving more than that — to be interviewed. Often, Loughary said, guests will have enjoyed the experience enough to sponsor a friend or coworker’s future interview. In the case of retired North County Coach Bill Martin, one of his former classmates even supplied a thought-provoking question: “What was your most embarrassing moment in high school?” You’ll have to tune into the 20-minute interview to find out.
The first Hot Seat session, conducted in January, found Cauley peppering North County Athletic Director Chad Mills with about 20 quick questions.
“…Number 2: Who would play you in a movie about your life?” Cauley barked.
Mills quickly replied “Billy Bob Thornton,” then paused, looked down and chuckled to himself.
But in addition to the fun, silly and more meaningful questions, Cauley and Loughary want to highlight the primary mission of the school.
“The first time Mr. Cauley and I were bouncing questions off each other, we figured out a way to make it a good community relations thing for the whole school, and end with the question, ‘If you were a junior getting ready to start at UniTec, which program would you go into?” he said. “It’s been interesting because everyone’s got different interests, but it really spotlights every program that we have.”
Sophomore students visiting UniTec to check out the programs for next year’s attendance aren’t spared their turn on the Hot Seat, either.
“We talk to counselors from the school to see if they know a sophomore who would be a good interview, and we’ll pick that kid as they’re touring our program, to ask them the 20 questions. ‘What’s your favorite lunch menu item? Who’s your favorite teacher?’ Stuff like that,” Loughary said. “And we film it front of the tour group while they’re there, so we can make the visit a little more memorable when they come.
"It’s loaded up to YouTube, and that part has worked out really well, they seem to really enjoy seeing themselves in the Hot Seat. A student from West County was pretty funny. He couldn’t think of a Disney movie that was his favorite. Cauley offered his own favorite, "Lion King," but the kid settled on "Cinderella" instead.”
County Commissioner David Kater has made an appearance, superintendents from North County and other schools have been interviewed, and there’s a lot of demand for retired North County educators to come back and take their Hot Seat, such as Dan Schunks, Bart Mitchell and Sue Wilke, who was asked by Loughary if she ever wanted to comb a certain, fellow educator’s hair when she was still teaching English at the high school. “No,” she demurred, smiling.
“We’re getting to the point that we’re about nine or 10 people behind in our interviews, we’re in the process of scheduling the next ones to come in,” Loughary said, adding that his class has additional projects they’re working on.
Students had recently been putting together news packages complete with pretend-murder-trial coverage. Loughary, sadly, was the victim, with another instructor playing the St. Francois County sheriff and Cauley playing the defense lawyer for the student-suspects. The news package was complete with weather report and sports coverage.
Seven Digital Media Students also earned first, second and third place in the Mineral Area Elks Lodge Drug PSA District Contest, and will move on to national competition.
To find Digital Media’s YouTube channel, people can Google “UniTec Digital Media Hot Seat” and find several playlists: Hot Seat, Events, Program Videos, Sports and UniTec Digital Media. A click on the description provides a listing of programs to come.
Loughary said the variety of the work and its reach reminds him a lot of being on the radio, while reaching students who are ready to embark on their own careers in media.
“It’s a great experience and the kids are fun, for the most part they try really hard and each one has a different avenue they want to pursue, but they’re willing to learn how to do things like produce a news package or like podcast, things that might not be in their wheelhouse because they hadn’t considered it. It’s important to learn about digital media in general,” he said.
As for Hot Seat, the school year might be winding down with the throne retired over the summer.
“It’s been a successful fundraiser and we’ve been able to get some smaller purchases like microphones, some extension cords, and it’s given the class a degree of flexibility in their account,” he said. “We’ll take a break in May and come back with Hot Seat 2.0 in August, with probably fancier graphics and animations. You never know who’ll be in the Hot Seat.”
