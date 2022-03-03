UniTec showcases careers

As skilled trades gain more popularity among students pursuing career paths nationwide, the Parkland’s regional trade school, UniTec Career Center in Bonne Terre, was showing off all 12 of its programs during its Showcase event Tuesday night.

Lindsey Matthews, career education counselor, said that, by the end of the night, she counted about 250 people walking through the door of UniTec to talk to instructors for the trade programs, visit with higher education representatives to find out what sort of continuing education opportunities were out there, and visit with local industry representatives who may eventually be hiring the trade school students who successfully graduate from UniTec programs.

“We've had alumni come through, we’ve had a lot of students come through, I'm going around and working with future welders and I signed three just today,” Matthews said. “They’re bringing in their parents.

"We’ve had a few people who have just never visited UniTec, and some community members who were wondering where we are and what we do. We have student ambassadors for each program answering questions, and our commons area is full of Linn State Tech, Mineral Area College, Job Corps and the AEL.

“There was a guy who bought his 8-year-old with him and he said, ‘Oh, we might try this one day.’”

UniTec’s 12 programs were showcased that night: Automotive Technology, Collision Repair Technology, Construction Technology, Culinary Arts, Digital Media, Electrical Technology, Graphic Design/Communication, Health Services, Pathways to Teaching, Project Lead The Way: Engineering & Design, PowerSports Equipment Technology, and Welding Technology.

Billy Smith, Collision Repair Technology instructor, was talking with Scott Griffin Automotive and his PPG paint supplier in addition to students interested in showing off what they do in the classroom to their parents.

“It’s going good tonight, I’ve had quite a few people in and out, Scott Griffin, Kevin Ball, and it’s shaped up really well,” he said.

The representative from Lee Mechanical said he was scouting out new talent that evening.

“We’re looking for a little bit of everything, from general laborer to pipe fitter, to welders, maintenance, mechanics,” he said. “Through UniTec, we offer free welding classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays so we have a lot of students come up and just brush up on their skills. But we do find a lot of kids from the local high schools.”

Quite a few homeschool students and parents, along with siblings, were touring the center and wandering through the different programs.

Students in the nursing classroom were busy checking out the phlebotomy and vital signs demonstrations. Cameryn Horton of Kingston High School said she was drawn to the program because her sister was a nurse before she got in a major car accident that has caused her to require care herself.

“My mom and grandma were also in health services and they inspired me to want to pursue that career,” she said. “Now that I joined this program, it just makes me want to further my career in it and move on to college.”

Those with booths included advisory board participants like Missouri Job Center, Mineral Area College SkillUp and MoAMP, Mingo Job Corps, Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, Linn State Tech, Adult Education and Literacy, PLTW Engineering & Design, US Tool, Lee Mechanical, American Welding Academy, Ozark Steel, Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, Discovery Homecare, Griffin Automotive, Kevin Ball Auto Body, Licari Paint Supply, Keen Automotive, Sam Scism Ford, Autozone, Parmer Refinishes & Sandblasting, LLC, Power Sports Equipment, Midwest Power Sports, ACME Construction, Platinum Systems, and IBEW Local #1.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.