UniTec Student of the Month announced
UniTec Student of the Month announced

Scott proclaimed UniTec Student of the Month

Nola Scott

 submitted photo

Nola Scott, a junior at Bismarck High School, is UniTec Career Center's November Student of the Month. She is in the trade school's health services program.

After graduating from Bismarck, Scott plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Mineral Area College. She plans to stay in the MAAA area and contribute to her community's health service system as a nurse.

Her UniTec instructor, Sarah Wilkins, said Scott has a great work ethic and a caring heart, an A student who is always attentive in class.

"Her only UniTec absence was when she assisted her sending school's school nurse with student physical assessments, a great experience," Wilkins said. "She has a calm and quiet spirit and I enjoy teaching her and watching her enjoy learning about becoming a CNA.

"She does all she is asked and more and completes everything before deadlines, even choosing to study her skill trade during break times.

