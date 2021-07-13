UniTec students shine like silver at SkillsUSA

A team of two students from the UniTec Career Center competed in June's virtual Mobile Robotics Technology contest at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships and brought back a silver medal.

The students earned the right to compete when they won first place at the Missouri SkillsUSA Championships this spring. They were supported by their robotics instructor, Greg Nichols.

Attending from Kingston High School was team member Jacob Drennen, and attending from Central High School was team member Dean Parker. Both of the young men are enrolled in UniTec Career Center's Engineering and Design Course. The students received the silver medal and were given a free registration into the VEX Robotics Competition Tipping Point for next year. Other awards and scholarships may also be forthcoming.

The SkillsUSA Championships featured thousands of students competing in more than 100 occupational and leadership skill areas. The annual event was held in conjunction with the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, a workforce development event.