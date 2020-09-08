UPDATED: NC discusses lost UniTec grant opportunity

UniTec should receive a culinary arts grant for $6,750, since the matching grant requires $6,750 to be put in by the district. Health services will get a $3,500 grant, with a possibility for a supplemental grant, which Cauley said is badly needed. A technology grant is also being worked on.

“They’re short grants I can do in a day’s time,” he said.

In trying to ascertain why the Compliance Plan was not submitted in February, Levy said it might have amounted to a misunderstanding between the retired UniTec director and the district’s business services director as to who was ultimately submitting the document in February.

Board member Alan Gremminger asked who submitted the grant in the past. Levy, who is in his second year heading the district, said after some research, he found both retired director Larry Kekec and Business Services Director David Schoenbeck contributed to the grant that’s been submitted annually for a number of years, only missing one cycle about four years ago.