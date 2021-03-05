Vaping problems addressed at middle school

Lunsford said nicotine causes problems with health and brain development in younger age children and also leads to other issues such as dabs, cannabis concentrates.

"This opens up a whole new ballgame when it comes to vapes because these could be passed around to other students and say 'hey, here is a vape' and they are inhaling instead of nicotine, they are inhaling marijuana oil," Lunsford said. "They don’t always tell their peers it is actually marijuana oil."

Lunsford said they are trying to educate their students and the parents about vapes.

"The biggest thing about anything is education," Lunsford said. "We all know that. It doesn't matter what it is, having an education is the number one defense against anything."

Lunsford said Dana Barton found a free program out of Washington D.C. called "Vaping: Know the truth." The program is an intervention complete with four, 5-to-10-minute, lessons, know, uncover, overcome and change.

"We have four modules, four interventions the kids do," Lunsford said. "You have to have an 80% on the post-test to go on to the next module."