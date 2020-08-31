Video preps educators to report abuse, neglect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Departments of Social Services and Elementary and Secondary Education, and the Missouri School Boards’ Association have created a video to heighten Missouri educator awareness of the increased importance of reporting child abuse and neglect as the new school year begins.

Educators can watch “See Something. Say Something.” a short seven-minute video that highlights the online reporting option, important information, tips, and resources.

“Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline reports dropped by almost half when students were no longer in the classroom,” said David Wood, director, Children’s Division. “School personnel are often the first to recognize a child may be a victim or at risk of abuse or neglect. That dramatic drop illustrated the huge impact educators have on keeping children safe as mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect under Missouri law.”