Virtual “Aim for the Stars” event Oct. 4 in connection with Jefferson College observatory initiative

In connection with the development of an observatory at Jefferson College in partnership with the St. Louis Astronomical Society (SLAS), the college will host several upcoming virtual “Aim for the Stars” educational events for those who want to learn more about astronomy.
The next virtual stargazing program will be held on Sunday, Oct.4, from 7-8 p.m. and will be live streamed on the Jefferson College Observatory’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JCObservatory. The free program will include an update on the project (visual tour using architect images), a tour of the night sky using planetarium software, discussion and focus on objects like planets, double stars, clusters, etc., along with information about upcoming astro events, and a question-and-answer session.
Other upcoming Jefferson College Observatory “Aim for the Stars” program dates include:
- Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m.
- Dec. 6, 7-8 p.m.
For questions or additional information, contact Jefferson College School of Math, Physics and Technology Associate Dean Maryanne Angliongto at 636-481-3318 or email manglion@jeffco.edu.
Under physical distancing guidelines, the college has begun using the undeveloped site on the Hillsboro campus as a teaching and learning opportunity for students enrolled in science and astronomy classes in connection with lab assignments and in-class discussions. When construction is completed, the college will also use the observatory as a learning experience for are K-12 schools.
The observatory’s purpose is to engage the community to learn more about the science of astronomy and physics. It will become the first public observatory in Jefferson County affiliated with SLAS. Regular stargazing and solar viewing events for the public will be hosted by Jefferson College and SLAS. A variety of events such as eclipses, transits, comets, and meteor showers are expected to draw large audiences.
The observatory will be developed in phases over several years as funding is secured. Project funds will be raised from public donations, grants, and corporate sponsors. Project rollout will be determined by available funding for each phase.
