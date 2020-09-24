Virtual “Aim for the Stars” event Oct. 4 in connection with Jefferson College observatory initiative

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In connection with the development of an observatory at Jefferson College in partnership with the St. Louis Astronomical Society (SLAS), the college will host several upcoming virtual “Aim for the Stars” educational events for those who want to learn more about astronomy.

The next virtual stargazing program will be held on Sunday, Oct.4, from 7-8 p.m. and will be live streamed on the Jefferson College Observatory’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JCObservatory. The free program will include an update on the project (visual tour using architect images), a tour of the night sky using planetarium software, discussion and focus on objects like planets, double stars, clusters, etc., along with information about upcoming astro events, and a question-and-answer session.

Other upcoming Jefferson College Observatory “Aim for the Stars” program dates include:

Nov. 8, 7-8 p.m.

Dec. 6, 7-8 p.m.

For questions or additional information, contact Jefferson College School of Math, Physics and Technology Associate Dean Maryanne Angliongto at 636-481-3318 or email manglion@jeffco.edu.