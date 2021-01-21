Wallace said Kingston ‘feels like home’

She described herself as a “big picture thinker.”

“I look at problems from the viewpoint of everyone impacted by decisions,” Wallace said. “I am positive and upbeat, even in challenging times.”

She likes to challenge the status quo.

“Education changes all the time,” said Wallace, “and it is so easy to get stuck in the way things have always been.”

She said this mindset is what inhibits personal growth.

“I believe in healthy conflict, because without healthy conflict we do not grow,” she said.

Wallace’s personal goal is to strive to become an even better educational leader. She works hard and assumes her duties with a sincere desire to improve on a daily basis. She also understands the value in networking with colleagues to find answers to questions.

“I strive to lead by example,” she said, “and I have high expectations for myself, just as I do for those who work alongside me.”

Wallace is a wife and mother and says she has not forgotten what it was like to be a student, teacher or principal. She values and respects each person who works in a school because she knows how important it is for all voices to be heard.