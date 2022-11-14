 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walters named September UniTec student of the month

Walters named UniTec student of the month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for September 2022 is Tara Walters, center, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in Health Services. She's congratulated by Career Services Counselor Lindsey Matthews, left, and Health Services Instructor Erin Hulsey, right.

 UniTec Career Center

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for September 2022 is Tara Walters, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in Health Services.

Walters said she was honored her instructor, Erin Hulsey, chose her for the recognition.

"Mrs. Hulsey is a great teacher, and I intend to learn from her as much as possible. I have learned so much, and it has shown me what I am capable of when I make up my mind," Walters said. "Being a senior opens your mind to life-changing opportunities, and it has made me think about how motivated I am to get to college and achieve my degree.

Walters said she is already making plans for her education and career.

"I have thought about post-graduation quite a bit, and only one thing seems to stay the same, medicine," she said. "I dream of pursuing a career in neurology, specifically neurosurgery, no matter what it takes to get there. I know the road ahead is long, and it may have bumps and turns, but that's okay as long as I remember the path to my goals in life,” said Walters.

Hulsey praised Walters.

“Tara has been a great student so far this year. She comes to class every day prepared and participates in lecture discussions and classroom activities. She is a leader in the class and outside of school,” said Hulsey.

For more information on the Health Services program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

