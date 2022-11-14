Walters named September UniTec student of the month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for September 2022 is Tara Walters, a North County senior who is pursuing a career in Health Services.

Walters said she was honored her instructor, Erin Hulsey, chose her for the recognition.

"Mrs. Hulsey is a great teacher, and I intend to learn from her as much as possible. I have learned so much, and it has shown me what I am capable of when I make up my mind," Walters said. "Being a senior opens your mind to life-changing opportunities, and it has made me think about how motivated I am to get to college and achieve my degree.

Walters said she is already making plans for her education and career.

"I have thought about post-graduation quite a bit, and only one thing seems to stay the same, medicine," she said. "I dream of pursuing a career in neurology, specifically neurosurgery, no matter what it takes to get there. I know the road ahead is long, and it may have bumps and turns, but that's okay as long as I remember the path to my goals in life,” said Walters.

Hulsey praised Walters.

“Tara has been a great student so far this year. She comes to class every day prepared and participates in lecture discussions and classroom activities. She is a leader in the class and outside of school,” said Hulsey.

For more information on the Health Services program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.