Washington State Park will celebrate the accomplishments of Civilian Conservation Corps Company 1743 with a series of events from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.

CCC Bus Tours: Noon to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. at Thunderbird Lodge - Join the park’s team for a bus tour of the Civilian Conservation Corps structures in the park. Tickets for this tour are free but limited and must be reserved in advance. Reserve your seat at by visiting icampmo.com.

Company 1743's Quarry Hike: 4 p.m. at Campground - Park interpreters will lead a hike to an area of Company 1743’s important resources, the quarry where workers accessed the stone.

CCC Company 1743 Program: 6 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater - Join park representatives for this informative program about the historic CCC Company 1743 and its many contributions to Washington State Park.

Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in De Soto. For more information, contact the park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.