WATCH NOW: Bismarck reboots industrial technology program

After 10 years of being an art/storage room, the Bismarck High School shop is once again alive with the sounds of tools and the smell of sawdust.

The district’s industrial technology program has been resurrected this school year after coming to an end in 2011.

Randy Crites and Todd Varhalla are the teachers overseeing the program.

One of the reasons the program initially ended, they said, was because of the emphasis at the state level on preparing students for college.

They decided to bring the program back after talking to administration and seeing what their students were moving on to after high school.

“We didn't see all of them going to college,” Crites said. “We saw a lot of them going into skilled trades and then we felt like we weren't preparing them for that.

"We also send students to UniTec at North County, and they were going over there unprepared. They just weren't as prepared as what they should have been.”

The maintenance staff, with the help of a few students, spent the summer getting the shop ready for equipment and students. They hauled stuff out, repainted the walls, cleaned the windows, cleaned and repainted the floor, as well as rewired for the new equipment.