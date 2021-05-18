WATCH NOW: Fredericktown grads look forward to next journey

Sunday marked the end of one journey and the beginning of the next for Fredericktown's Class of 2021.
Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs was the master of ceremonies, first introducing four senior members of the FHS JROTC Color Guard, who presented the Colors. Junior Emma Lewis, the 2021-2022 student body president-elect, led the capacity crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Gibbs then stepped to the microphone and welcomed everyone. He announced the entrance of the 124 members of the senior class. The seniors entered the gym in pairs and proceeded to their seats as the band played under the direction of Joshua Politte.
Gibbs asked four seniors — Josh Admire (Marines), Noah Brown (Army National Guard), Elijah Vance (Army National Guard) and Ruben Benitez (Marines) — who had enlisted in the military to stand. They received perhaps the biggest standing ovation of the afternoon from the gathered crowd, as well as from their classmates.
Gibbs then recognized the 24 seniors who were set to receive more than $145,000 in scholarships. Also recognized were the students in the top 10 percent of the class of 2021.
The two speakers were Salutatorian Anna Robbins and Valedictorian Patrick Sikes. They each thanked their teachers, classmates, family, and friends.
"I just want to start by saying, we made it," Robbins said. "We made it through high school. We even made it through a pandemic, while managing to stay together and continue to lift each other up."
Robbins said she wants all of them to appreciate the hard work put into making it through the past year and a half. She said all the quarantines, loss of junior prom, cancelled plans and sacrifices have helped shape who they will become.
"The events that have unfolded have not defined who we are though," Robbins said. "We are defined by our kindness, our inclusiveness, and our determination."
Robbins then thanked her family for being the main motivator in her life and for always cheering her on. She also thanked her teachers and friends.
"Finally, I want us to thank ourselves, for never allowing us to give up," Robbins said. "The kindness and compassion this class has always shown to one another is astounding. We will all remember these small moments of kindness that were shown to each other."
Robbins said her class has always cheered one another on and encouraged each other to pursue their dreams and try hard.
"No matter where we go in life or what we do, we have impacted each other's lives," Robbins said. "Whether we go on to college, start a family, move to a new city, or stay here, in our hometown; we will all go on to do great things.
"We are not who we were four years ago as freshmen, and in another four years will we not be who we are today. But, despite the changes and hardships we will inevitably face, we will always be connected as the Class of 2021."
Robbins said they should look back on the past decade with happiness and be excited for what is to come. She said many amazing memories have been made and they will miss one another as they enter this new chapter in their lives.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to speak in front of you all one last time before we part ways," Robbins said. "No matter what happens in our lives, I will always cherish the years we spent together. Thank you."
Sikes then took the podium to address his fellow classmates for the final time before they all officially became alumni of Fredericktown High School.
Like Robbins, Sikes thanked everyone who helped him along the way, family, friends, teachers, principals and staff with one individual getting an extra thank you.
"Your dedication to me and all of my classmates' education is irreplaceable and will hold a spot in my heart forever," Sikes said. "I have also been informed by one of my teachers that after I am out of school, their first names are no longer off limits, so I would like to say one more quick thank you to Gavin, previously known as Mr. Krueger."
Sikes then shared a quote from Krueger which is synonymous with the way his classroom is run and is on the board in his classroom, "every day is a great day to learn."
"Now, although it is a simple quote and seems straightforward, it carries much more meaning than you would think," Sikes said. "Every graduate in this room, me included, has learned something over the course of our high school career. Whether it’s something ridiculous, like learning not to fight someone in a Walmart parking lot, to something practical like the difference between painting and staining, everything we have encountered has been a lesson to take into the future and make us better."
Sikes wrapped up his speech by telling his fellow classmates how proud he is of every single one of them.
"I wish the best for every person, no matter what endeavors the rest of your life holds for you," Sikes said. "If you think about all of the lessons you’ve learned in high school and apply them, I know that every one of you has the ability to accomplish great things."
After the speakers, the students’ names were announced by Assistant Principal Derrick Eaves and they were presented their diplomas by Board President Richard Allgier.
After the last students received their diplomas, moved their tassels over and returned to their seats, Gibbs presented the graduating class of 2021 to the crowd and the traditional tossing of the caps toward the gym ceiling ended the festivities.
Graduates are Mason Taylor Adams, Joshua Elkanah Admire, Shianna Marie Anderson, Tyler Blake Aubuchon, Levi Matthew Barlow, Matthew Tyler Barron, Eva Rose Bates, Ruben Salvador Benitez, Brezlyn Nicole Boswell, Leyton Thell Boswell, Houston Nash Bradford, Brianna Lynn Brewer, Noah Stephen Brown, Brycen James Buchanan, Dawson Dow Buford, Evan Joseph Burrows, Arika Noelle Buxton, Kenneth Austin Cawvey, Ava Rose Chapman, Steven Ray Clubb, Teralyn Marie Cox, Ashlee Cheyanne Crowell, Bradley Joseph Crump, Quentin Allen Cureton, Madison Jean Curry, Elizabeth Lee Ann Dane, Cassandra Dale Davis, Hailey Elizabeth May DeGrant, Brittany Nicole Easley, Neely Keagan Ellis, Alysa Rean Emlund, Katelyn Grace Evans, Anja Maria Francis, Colton James Francis, Laci Rose Francis, Peyton Thomas Francis, Daniel Lee Gerler, Emilee Grace Goldsmith, Mario Luis Go'mez-Nusetti, Garrett William Graham, Gabriel Lee Gruenke, Caleb Edward Harris, Hunter Thomas Hennen, Hadley Marie Hicks, Elizabeth Virginia Hinkle, Wyatt Cole Hinkle, Nicholas Gabriel Hoagland, William Matthew Holtkamp, Elizabeth Marie Houart, August Anthony Ray Hovis, Heaven Leigh Anne Hubbard, Emmanuel Direk Hunt, Wyatt Edwin Patrick Hurley, Johnnie Lynwood Hurst III, Madison Rayne Jennings, Brooke Shelby Jordan, Jessica Lynn Keller, Larissa Jane Kemp, Dwayne Edward Kemper, Loren Ryan Kinkead, Malachi Dalyn Kyle, Brayden Dean Lee, Alyssa Dawn Liley, Christopher John Lilley-Flick, Cameron Jay Lindsey, Marlayna Danielle Lindsey, Hayleigh Rae Locke, Ryleigh Mae Long, Maggie Mae Mathes, Wyatt Zemri Matkin, Gennifer Renee Matlock, Carson Joe Matthews, Emily Kay McDowell, Seth Taylor McDowell, Jordan Jay McLean, Nathaniel Wade Miller, Lexis Faithe Mills, Kristen Rose Mungle, Ethan Cole Osborne, Emilie Grace Parsley, Chloe Jean Parson, Madelyn Fay Pickert, Katie Lynn Pingel, Lilly Ann Raley, Blake David Rector, Cody Tyler Riddle, Anna Michelle Robbins, David Lewis Robinson, Levi Anthony Robinson, Shayna Lynn Russom, Jayda Lynne Saffel, Mayce Rayne Seabaugh, Cole Andrew Sensel, Sophia Marie Shetley, Kaylynn Michelle Siebert, Ella, Bryanna Joan Sikes, Liam Patrick Curtis Sikes, Bradley Nowell Siliven, Joshua Lee Siliven, Austin Ray Slavens, Tyler Michael Sletten, Abigail Virginia Stacy, Hannah Jane Stamp, Lexie Lynn Stamp, Selena Maria St. Clair, Stella Reilly Steck, Eli Scott Stevens, Isabella Marie Stevens, Kassidy Lynn Stumbaugh, Hallie Grace Sutton, Orion Maximus Taylor, Hayden Wayne Thompson, Zachary Dale Thompson, Dylan James Thurman, Kaidyn Michael Tinnin-Mangold, Elijah Bradley Vance, Lanie Catherine Wade, Austin Tyler Wagganer, Jurnee Beth Wagganer, Ethan Thomas Watson, Josiah David White, Daniel Adam Whitehead, Atira Cherish Williams, and Trinity Ann Wilson.
