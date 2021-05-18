WATCH NOW: Fredericktown grads look forward to next journey

Robbins said they should look back on the past decade with happiness and be excited for what is to come. She said many amazing memories have been made and they will miss one another as they enter this new chapter in their lives.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to speak in front of you all one last time before we part ways," Robbins said. "No matter what happens in our lives, I will always cherish the years we spent together. Thank you."

Sikes then took the podium to address his fellow classmates for the final time before they all officially became alumni of Fredericktown High School.

Like Robbins, Sikes thanked everyone who helped him along the way, family, friends, teachers, principals and staff with one individual getting an extra thank you.

"Your dedication to me and all of my classmates' education is irreplaceable and will hold a spot in my heart forever," Sikes said. "I have also been informed by one of my teachers that after I am out of school, their first names are no longer off limits, so I would like to say one more quick thank you to Gavin, previously known as Mr. Krueger."

Sikes then shared a quote from Krueger which is synonymous with the way his classroom is run and is on the board in his classroom, "every day is a great day to learn."