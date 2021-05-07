WATCH NOW: Fredericktown JROTC takes flight in Black Hawks

Devon Conn said it was terrifying and amazing at the same time.

"Once we took off I looked around and everyone seemed scared and excited," Conn said. "No one let go of the straps and continued looking around at the ground and other aircraft flying. It was so cool. The cadre brought us pizza from Domino's it was amazing."

Piper Tull also said it was scary at first but once she got in the air she was super happy about it.

"It was really pretty and the cars looked really little when looking at them form the sky," Tull said. "I really want to get on it and fly again."

Francis said the event really was flawless, despite concerns about the weather, everything fell in line.

"It's great when you have the firefighters, police, school administration and teacher support all come together," Francis said. "We have an amazing city and the people are the best in the world. Many people say they want to leave Fredericktown but often find the best things in life are right here."

Francis said the National Guard enjoys visiting with the cadets and is very supportive.