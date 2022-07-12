 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: MU Extension offers cool gardening tips for hot days

  • Updated
Park Hills Sunflower

Mitchell Bailey of Park Hills has a bit of a green thumb and is proud of his 12 foot tall sunflower outside his home. 

 Teresa Ressel Inserra

On tap for today's Garden Hour with MU Extension: Watering in the heat, humming bird attracting flowers, apple leaf diseases, mushrooms in mulch, Friend or Foe, spots on peonies, and more! Dr. Pat Guinan, State Climatologist, will kick the program off with a weather forecast for the state of Missouri. Please join us for up to date horticulture info from the University of Missouri.

Both gardeners and their plants need extra care when it’s hot outside, according to University of Missouri Extension Horticulturist Donna Aufdenberg.

She reminds gardeners to take care of themselves first so they can tend to gardens and flowerbeds.

Consider gardening in the early morning and late evening to avoid high temperatures and harsh sun.

Choose lighter-colored clothing. Some gardeners opt for long-sleeved shirts and long pants to protect their skin. Hats, sunglasses and sunscreen lotion with an SPF of 45 or more are a gardener’s friend as well, Aufdenberg said.

Work in short increments and “know when to quit,” she said. Drink water often and seek shade during rest breaks.

Know the signs of heat stress: lightheadedness, weakness, nausea, headache, muscle cramps, excessive sweating and irritability. Quit when you feel these and seek medical attention as needed.

Plants need extra love when it is hot, too. Aufdenberg offers these tips:

People are also reading…

  • Water seldom but thoroughly. Watering a little each day could result in runoff or root rot because of too much water. Water less frequently but give plant roots a good soaking.
  • Know what “dry” looks and feels like. This varies by plant and soil. Check by looking at and touching the soil and checking the weight of the pot. A light pot likely indicates it needs water.
  • Water next to the root system. Avoid aerial or overhead watering. Use drip emitters or soaker hoses when possible. Water in the early morning or early evening to allow time for foliage to dry and avoid diseases.
  • Different plants have different needs. Some may need water daily. Others may need water only every couple of days.
  • Add mulch to save moisture in the ground, keep soil temperatures even and prevent weeds.
  • Shade young plants with old umbrellas, shade cloth, arbors and trellises, benches, row cover or light-colored sheets.
  • Avoid weeding that involves tilling. This disrupts the soil.
  • Do not fertilize when it is dry, especially if plants are wilting.

Learn more gardening tips by watching “The Garden Hour” on MU Extension’s Integrated Pest Management YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MUIPM.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

