WATCH NOW: NC welcomes back SRO

NC welcomes back SRO SRO Brian Whitfield watches a welcome-back video the school put together.

“I missed you guys like crazy. The worst part of being gone is not being able to see you guys. But I’m back and ready to get at it. I appreciate you all taking care of things while I’ve been gone and I cannot wait to get back to it. Thank you so much, it means so much to me, all the cards, all the air high-fives and elbow bumps. Let’s keep it up. Keep being kind, keep being resilient, and keep coming to school, keep coming to school and keep growing. Thank you so much.”

Whitfield said he entered the Illinois Air National Guard in 2014, and every once in a while, he’s called to serve. This last deployment had been initially delayed in March due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A lot of my job is administrative in nature, so it’s nice that I’m able to stay in the air conditioning when the climates are tougher,” he said. “I generally worked six 12-hour days, off for one, the whole time just scheduling logistics for various missions.”

Whitfield said although he was busy, he did think of the students, faculty and staff he left behind, and said he was grateful to the district, not just for the surprise welcome-back, but for the foundation North County helped give him as an alumnus.