WATCH NOW: NC welcomes back SRO

Hundreds of students socially-distanced along the parking lot, bus area and playground of North County Intermediate School in Desloge on Monday morning, offering a surprise “welcome back” to an old friend who recently returned from deployment to the Middle East.
School Resource Officer Brian Whitfield of Park Hills, 34, is currently back home after serving four months in Al Dhafra, near Abu Dhabi, as a logistics planner in charge of moving people, cargo and equipment on various missions.
Intermediate School Principal Dr. Jessica Mattingly, aided by Associate Principal Charlie Naucke, said Whitfield had been lured to the school under the pretense of having his picture taken for the school yearbook. As Whitfield walked around to the front of the building, he called out greetings to the students, some of whom held signs of good cheer, welcoming him back.
Once the one-man parade was finished, students went back inside to settle into their classrooms, and via Zoom, to watch Whitfield view the welcome-back video they made for him. Students talked about what had changed while he was away (COVID, toilet paper, masks), what had stayed the same (still learning), and how much they missed him.
Click here as Officer Brian Whitfield greets North County Intermediate School students welcoming him back.
Whitfield got a chance to address the students in their classrooms.
“You guys inspire me all the time, to be kind, to be strong, to be resilient, and definitely COVID has made some things different, but I love the way you guys persevered and pushed through,” he said. “It shows that Raider Pride, it shows how smart and strong each one of you are.
“I missed you guys like crazy. The worst part of being gone is not being able to see you guys. But I’m back and ready to get at it. I appreciate you all taking care of things while I’ve been gone and I cannot wait to get back to it. Thank you so much, it means so much to me, all the cards, all the air high-fives and elbow bumps. Let’s keep it up. Keep being kind, keep being resilient, and keep coming to school, keep coming to school and keep growing. Thank you so much.”
Whitfield said he entered the Illinois Air National Guard in 2014, and every once in a while, he’s called to serve. This last deployment had been initially delayed in March due to COVID-19.
“A lot of my job is administrative in nature, so it’s nice that I’m able to stay in the air conditioning when the climates are tougher,” he said. “I generally worked six 12-hour days, off for one, the whole time just scheduling logistics for various missions.”
Whitfield said although he was busy, he did think of the students, faculty and staff he left behind, and said he was grateful to the district, not just for the surprise welcome-back, but for the foundation North County helped give him as an alumnus.
“I attribute everything to my foundation, and part of that is North County,” he said. “It’s helped mold me into what I am today. I’ll forever be thankful to North County for helping build that foundation. Because of the influences I’ve had here, I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by people who believed in me and my capabilities. I knew from an early age I wanted to change the world.”
Whitfield said it was at a young age when he found himself in the company of other kids who were making bad choices, and a police officer took him aside to talk to him.
“I had a policeman who was really kind to me, and that moment had such an impact, it changed my views on the situation I was in. Once I matured and grew a little bit, I looked back at that moment of kindness and knew if I could have that same impact for one kid, this whole thing would be worth it,” he said.
North County Intermediate School's lobby is decorated with a special rendition of Old Glory.
“That’s the kind of foundation I hope to give the kids at North County Intermediate, that’s why the SRO program is so important to me. It’s essentially bridging the gap between local police and the students in our community, so it’s important to us that they see a positive side, with positive interactions with law enforcement. I want to inspire, motivate and coach the kids and help build that foundation that I was so fortunate to have. Students come from many different backgrounds so we don’t always know their situation, but once we get them here, we can work to help them succeed.”
Principal Mattingly said she was pleased the morning surprise went so well.
“It’s a bit challenging, mitigating for COVID, but we’re getting used to virtual assemblies and outdoor celebrations,” she said. “We’re excited to have Officer Whitfield back, he is such a positive influence in our kids’ lives, it’ll be nice to have him back.”
And was Whitfield surprised?
“It’s not uncommon for Dr. Mattingly to throw a surprise on someone,” he grinned, as Mattingly chuckled on the side. “It’s all good stuff, that’s what makes this place so special.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal.
