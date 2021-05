WATCH NOW: North County seniors celebrate in parade

North County High School seniors decorated their vehicles and took to Bonne Terre and Desloge streets in a Class of 2021 processional Saturday evening. An estimated 205 North County High School students will walk across the stage Tuesday to receive the diplomas they earned.

Parking for graduation will be in the faculty, student, and UniTec parking lots located beside the high school. Parking in the front of the building will be reserved for faculty helping out with the graduation. There will also be parking available at the North County Primary School located on the other side of U.S. 67 with shuttles running to and from the high school. Students will be parking at the bus garage to allow more space for family and friends attending the ceremony.