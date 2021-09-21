WATCH NOW: Parents speak against Farmington district mandate; school board votes to extend requirement

“The question today is not are masks a protection against COVID-19," she said. “Whether one is for or against wearing a mask is a personal decision for themselves and especially for their children. The question today is have we chosen to trade liberty for protection?”

The second speaker against the mask mandate was Derek Gollaher.

“Let me start by saying how blessed we are to live in a free country,” he said. “But the word free seems less and less accurate in recent times. I’m not here today to tell parents to mask or unmask their children. I’m here to say it should be up to the parents if they want to mask their children.”

Gollaher spoke about the right to speak and how some people feel hesitant to speak.

“…A free country to stand up for what you believe in and not be silenced or shamed,” he said. “There are a lot of parents afraid to raise their voice in fear of being frowned upon. But I promise you, a large majority of our community believes in freedom.