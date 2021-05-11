WATCH NOW: Smiles abound at Special Olympics

“This is the part of the year I love, it’s encapsulates the mission of education. This time of year is usually hectic as we’re winding down the year, but when we host Special Olympics it really gives me a boost to keep going for the last few weeks. It’s one of the neatest things we do.”

When asked which events would be taking place, Williams rattled them off like a seasoned pro.

“We have track and field events like any high school meet would do, with some modifications,” he said. “Generally all the sprints, the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200 meter, all the lap races like the 400-meter and 800-meter, we do the relays, we do shotputs modified with softballs, we do standing long-jump and running long-jump. They get the same commands and the same procedures as regular track meets.”

Matt Ruble, Farmington superintendent, was the sponsor organizer and said he looks forward to Special Olympics each year.

“It was heartbreaking we had to cancel last year, but I think everyone understood the circumstances. I’m so excited to be back on the North County campus, it really is an event that brings everyone together,” he said. “You can see all the superintendents, all the administrators, all the buddies together. You’ve got athletes ready to shine in the spirit of camaraderie, competition and sportsmanship.”