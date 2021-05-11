WATCH NOW: Smiles abound at Special Olympics

Smiles were as bright and as warm as the morning sun shining on a chilly Tuesday at North County High School’s football field. Hundreds gathered for the Special Olympics competition among MAAA schools, which include Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Fredericktown, Kingston, North County, Potosi, Ste. Genevieve, Valley of Caledonia and West County.
North County Special Services Director Dawn Eaton said about 200 elementary, middle and high school athletes took part, each of whom was accompanied by a “buddy” and almost as many additional volunteers made sure the event flowed throughout the course of the day.
St. Francois County Rotary made everyone lunch, and athletes got to play carnival games and got VIP treatment in “Victory Village” nearby. Even the official mascots of each school got to run the first race during opening ceremonies.
According to its official website, for more than 50 years, Special Olympics provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for students and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
“It’s a labor of love for a lot of people, and it takes a lot of people. Not just North County staff but other districts’ directors and staff as well,” Eaton said. “We host it every three years, it rotates among Farmington, North County and Central.”
Special Olympics Program Director Scott Williams, who represents the Southeast Area from Cape Girardeau, was running the event with Eaton and Williams’ wife Penny, who is Special Olympics Southeast Area development director. Williams said North County’s is the third event they’ve had this year, serving the southeast of Missouri as far north as Bonne Terre and as far south as Poplar Bluff. He said next year it will be held at Central, and the following year, at Farmington.
He's happy the event is back because missing competition last year was not enjoyable.
“Last year was tough for everyone — athletes, families, volunteers, us,” he said. “We’re fortunate our sponsors still came through for us, even though it was a down year.
"We were able to do a softball tournament last year, but nothing like normal. This year we’re getting back to normal.”
Associate Superintendent Jason Samples said it was “such a privilege, I love to see the kids come out and be treated just as special as they are. It’s a big honor.”
Samples noted while the main idea was to get the student athletes together, the whole educational community turns out.
“We get to see all the students, all the teachers, all the superintendents, all the bus drivers, all the kids, all the coaches, so many parents, a lot of student groups, they all come together and it’s a big win for all of us," he said.
“This is the part of the year I love, it’s encapsulates the mission of education. This time of year is usually hectic as we’re winding down the year, but when we host Special Olympics it really gives me a boost to keep going for the last few weeks. It’s one of the neatest things we do.”
When asked which events would be taking place, Williams rattled them off like a seasoned pro.
“We have track and field events like any high school meet would do, with some modifications,” he said. “Generally all the sprints, the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200 meter, all the lap races like the 400-meter and 800-meter, we do the relays, we do shotputs modified with softballs, we do standing long-jump and running long-jump. They get the same commands and the same procedures as regular track meets.”
Matt Ruble, Farmington superintendent, was the sponsor organizer and said he looks forward to Special Olympics each year.
“It was heartbreaking we had to cancel last year, but I think everyone understood the circumstances. I’m so excited to be back on the North County campus, it really is an event that brings everyone together,” he said. “You can see all the superintendents, all the administrators, all the buddies together. You’ve got athletes ready to shine in the spirit of camaraderie, competition and sportsmanship.”
Sponsors listed for this year’s event include MAAA Superintendents, St. Francois County Rotary Club, Chris Morrison and local State Farm Insurance agents, Great Mines Healthcare Center, LJ Hart & Co., Mineral Area College, Horace Mann Insurance - Scott Berry Agency, Hoener Associates, AFLAC, Wagner Photography, First State Community Bank, Brockmiller Construction, Holcim Cement Co., Insight Design Studio, BCIC Partnership, Ste. Genevieve School District, OPPA Food Management, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Pasta House, Belgrade State Bank, US Tool Group, Kiwanis Club of Farmington, and American Family Insurance - Ronnie Gibbs.
Rev. Rocky Good gave the invocation and Jason Loughary emceed the event.
