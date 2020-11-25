WATCH NOW: Students make 'mini-floats' with balloons

Students at Fredericktown Intermediate School spent the week getting in the holiday spirit.
Throughout the week, each class spent time working on their very own parade floats after learning about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from FIS Librarian Katy Rehkop.
The students first listened to the story "Balloons Over Broadway" by Melissa Sweet. Rehkop said it is a true story of the Macy's Parade.
"It not only tells how the parade got its start but it also shows how ingenuity and determination can cause amazing things to happen," Rehkop said. "It's such a neat story and I'm always trying to find creative ways for the kids to interact with literature."
After hearing the story, students in each class worked together to build a miniature version of the type of balloons seen in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"Their main structure of the float is made out of balloons," Rehkop said. "I also had other common craft materials available for them to use. They were given a limit on the number of balloons they could use but other than that they could be as creative as time allowed."
The students' creativity shined as they created their masterpieces from paper, glue and more. Some of the float designs included well-known characters such as Snoopy and Woodstock, and Baby Yoda, others went a different route and created animals such as a turkey.
Rehkop said students worked on their floats all last week and had them completed by Monday. She said there may have been a few adjustments to some of the floats due to air loss.
"Each class in grades 3 to 5 built their float as they came to library class," Rehkop said. "We have 50 minutes for each class so they had to come up with their idea and get it built in a short amount of time. I've really been impressed with their creativity and teamwork."
Their work was showcased Tuesday morning as they had their very own parade outside of the school. Each class chose a representative to carry their float as the rest of the students lined the way and cheered as each float was announced.
Fredericktown Intermediate School third grader Koda Whitener holds up his classroom's float.
Rehkop said a big reason why she chose this project was to have a fun holiday-themed activity but of course she hopes the students connect the activity with the history of the parade.
"I love being a librarian at FIS," Rehkop said. "I get to see all the students in the building and connect with them briefly each week. When students come to the library, I want them to see that reading can be fun."
Rehkop was not the only FIS teacher having some holiday fun before the Thanksgiving break.
Third Grade Teacher Colleen Pierson had a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving with her class Tuesday morning.
Pierson said she loves Snoopy so her class watches different Peanuts holiday movies throughout the year. She said in October they watched "The Great Pumpkin" and did a play to go with it.
Now that it is Thanksgiving time that means Pierson's class watched "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and had a feast.
"We ate what they did during their feast which is jelly beans, toast, pretzel sticks and popcorn," Pierson said. "This is the second year that I have done this activity. The kids get excited anytime there is food involved."
Pierson said growing up she loved Peanuts and everyone knows someone like Lucy, Charlie Brown or Linus.
"I think it teaches kids empathy by talking about how the characters feel," Pierson said. "When the Peanuts Movie came out a few years ago it introduced a whole new generation to the great characters."
As everyone thinks about what they are thankful for, Pierson said this year she is very thankful for her class.
"This has been a stressful and different year but they (her students) are making things feel normal," Pierson said.
The students and staff made the most of their last day before the Thanksgiving break and surely will remember what they are thankful for this year.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
