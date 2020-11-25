WATCH NOW: Students make 'mini-floats' with balloons

Rehkop said students worked on their floats all last week and had them completed by Monday. She said there may have been a few adjustments to some of the floats due to air loss.

"Each class in grades 3 to 5 built their float as they came to library class," Rehkop said. "We have 50 minutes for each class so they had to come up with their idea and get it built in a short amount of time. I've really been impressed with their creativity and teamwork."

Their work was showcased Tuesday morning as they had their very own parade outside of the school. Each class chose a representative to carry their float as the rest of the students lined the way and cheered as each float was announced.

FIS Thanksgiving Parade Fredericktown Intermediate School third grader Koda Whitener holds up his classroom's float.

Rehkop said a big reason why she chose this project was to have a fun holiday-themed activity but of course she hopes the students connect the activity with the history of the parade.

"I love being a librarian at FIS," Rehkop said. "I get to see all the students in the building and connect with them briefly each week. When students come to the library, I want them to see that reading can be fun."

