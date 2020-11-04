WATCH NOW: Tech Day defeats PJ Day at Fredericktown Elementary

"That is something we practice a great deal at FES, being respectful, responsible learners," Follis said. "Teaching our students about our rights at U.S. citizens to vote and the requirements to vote is an important aspect and easy for our students to understand."

Follis said it is important for students to understand that voting is not a right that citizens have always had.

"It's important to teach everyone that it's OK to disagree, and that we can be respectful of others as we disagree," Follis said.

The mock election was complete with a scarecrow Donald Trump and a scarecrow Joe Biden. Clauser said this was just a fun way to put a face to each of the candidates.

Each student was given a slip of paper and they would place their paper in either a red basket for Trump or a blue basket for Biden. After they placed their vote, they each chose an "I voted" pen or sticker donated by the Madison County Clerk.

"The students were very excited about their 'I voted' pens they received," Follis said. "This was just one more way to increase excitement, make the activity more authentic and provide a memorable experience for our students."