WATCH NOW: Tech Day defeats PJ Day at Fredericktown Elementary

Fredericktown Elementary School was full of Election Day on Tuesday as students learned about the election process and even held a mock election of their own.
At the end of the day the votes from the FES Mock Election were counted and Trump defeated Biden with a 235-80 margin and Tech Day prevailed over PJ Day with a 141-113 margin.
Principal Joe Clauser said the idea came together while plans for the annual Track-A-Thon were coming together.
"Jenna Follis, our special education process coordinator, and Vicki Moyers, one of our retired teachers, were working on plans for our Track-A-Thon," Clauser said. "When they set the date for Nov. 3, they decided to tie in an election theme to the event."
Clauser said this was when they started brainstorming ideas for how to create some meaningful experiences to use the day to teach students about the election process."
"Hosting a mock election was an obvious choice, but how to make it meaningful for 5 to 7 year-olds required a little more out-of-the-box thinking," Clauser said. "Our students don't have much buy-in when choosing between the presidential candidates, but picking whether they get a pajama day or a tech day made the voting process more real for them."
Special Education Process Coordinator Jenna Follis said at this age, one of the more important ideas for students to understand is respect and responsibility when practicing your civic duty.
"That is something we practice a great deal at FES, being respectful, responsible learners," Follis said. "Teaching our students about our rights at U.S. citizens to vote and the requirements to vote is an important aspect and easy for our students to understand."
Follis said it is important for students to understand that voting is not a right that citizens have always had.
"It's important to teach everyone that it's OK to disagree, and that we can be respectful of others as we disagree," Follis said.
The mock election was complete with a scarecrow Donald Trump and a scarecrow Joe Biden. Clauser said this was just a fun way to put a face to each of the candidates.
Each student was given a slip of paper and they would place their paper in either a red basket for Trump or a blue basket for Biden. After they placed their vote, they each chose an "I voted" pen or sticker donated by the Madison County Clerk.
"The students were very excited about their 'I voted' pens they received," Follis said. "This was just one more way to increase excitement, make the activity more authentic and provide a memorable experience for our students."
Follis said many of the teachers took the opportunity to teach about and host elections within their classrooms as well.
"They read a variety of stories about elections and held different types of elections in their classrooms," Follis said. "The complexity of the activities varied by grade level.
"For instance, some kindergarten classes read books such as 'My Teacher for President' and had elections to choose their favorite flavor of Oreo cookie. While first graders watched videos that demonstrated the voting process."
Follis said second graders filled out mock voter registration cards and presented them at the polls to vote and use the prompt, "If I were president..." to practice their writing skills.
"I appreciate all the effort teachers made to plan special activities in their classrooms," Clauser said. "Many of the ideas were things that they found or came up with on their own. They were creative in the ways they incorporated the election theme in their math, reading, writing and social studies instructions."
Clauser said he appreciates the extra work Follis and Moyers put into tying the election theme into the Track-A-Thon from the patriotic decorations at the track to the scarecrows at the voting booth.
"It's great to have such a creative and dedicated team to pull off meaningful experiences for our students," Clauser said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
