WATCH NOW West County reflects on the 9/11 tragedy

Hassell said the district had its first Sept. 11 ceremony the following year.

“In the nearly 20 years since then, we have not missed one year having a ceremony,” he said. “I came up with the idea of a virtual assembly this year since we are not able to meet together as a school due to COVID-19.”

He said, “To those of us who are adults, the events of Sept. 11, 2001, seem like yesterday. But now that we are nearly 20 years from that date, we must remember that none of the students in school now were even born when it happened.”

Hassell said he feels it is “more important now than ever to ‘never forget’ as we promised almost 20 years ago.”

For this year’s special virtual ceremony, WCHS students sang “O America” while the middle schoolers performed “American Tears.”

Middle school soloists in the song were eighth graders Josie AuBuchon, Amber Henderson, Ashley Daly, Megan Woods, Julia Hartley, Drake Williams and Tucker Lawson. High school soloists were seniors Chloe Nipper, Jenna Simily and Luke Steiniger.

Hassell uploaded the videos to his YouTube channel and shared the link with the staff so they were able to play the pieces during the schools’ Bulldog Time, the last 20 minutes of the school day.