During the monthly West County Board of Education meeting, the board approved a resolution opposing Missouri's open enrollment bill, approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar, heard updates about the Rocky Creek Youth Ranch and recognized three middle school teams.

During administrative reports, West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said one of the hottest topics when it comes to state legislation and education is open enrollment. Coffman said the educational community has employed lobbyists to fight for what is best for Missouri public schools.

One organization, the Missouri Association of Rural Education (MARE), has asked its member school districts to pass resolutions opposing open enrollment. Coffman said MARE has indicated open enrollment would be especially damaging to smaller schools in the state.

The superintendent read the resolution to the board members. It read: “Whereas, the Board of Education has resolved to focus resident taxpayer resources upon the education of students who reside in the district; whereas, no credible research shows that open enrollment improves student achievement; and whereas, open enrollment will result in a significant adverse financial impact on public schools. Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Board of Education of the West County School District hereby resolves to oppose any legislation providing for open enrollment in Missouri public schools of non-resident students."

The board unanimously approved the resolution, which Coffman said the district would share with state representatives and with MARE.

The 2023-2024 school year calendar was also approved. Coffman said the school year's dates are pretty similar to the 2022-2023 academic year with minor differences, such as the start of the school year.

“At the beginning of the year, our teachers normally went Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and then they were off that Friday and we started school on Monday,” explained Coffman. “Our kids, especially our itty-bitties, have a hard time coming to school on Monday, by Wednesday they are done.”

The start date for West County's 2023-2024 school year is Aug. 23.

Coffman noted two half-days on the calendar, one at the end of the first quarter for parent-teacher conferences, and the other for the last day of school.

Next year's graduation is set for May 10, with May 16 as the last day for the rest of the student body. Educators' last day will be May 17. Summer school will last 18 days, and all students should be out by June 13, Coffman said.

The board approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar.

Middle School Principal Lindsay Jackson informed board members about updates at Rocky Creek Youth Ranch. Jackson said, on average, the ranch's normal enrollment is between 23 and 27 kids, but numbers can change daily. As of Feb. 16, there were 23 students at the ranch.

Jackson said, so far, the ranch has graduated seven students over the last seven years, and in exciting news, one of the students will be walking at West County’s graduation this year.

Three middle school teams were recognized at the beginning of the meeting. The seventh-grade girls’ basketball, the seventh-grade boys’ basketball, and eighth-grade boys’ basketball teams were recognized for being Small School Conference Champions. All three teams' victories will be represented by banners hung in the school.

The next board meeting is set for March 16 at 6 p.m.