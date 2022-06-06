WC Board recognizes students, staff

During their May meeting, the West County School Board members recognized many students, discussed and approved replacing the high school’s HVAC system, and heard reports from staff regarding the end of the school year.

To start the meeting, the board and members of the school’s staff recognized a large number of students and staff from all three schools. Students from the elementary, middle, and high schools were recognized for a variety of reasons, ranging from involvement in honors choir, the banner art contest, sports, and various academic achievements over the course of the school year.

The middle school counselor, Melissa Pipkin, was also recognized for receiving the Counselor of the Year award from the Southeast Missouri School Counselors Association earlier in the school year. West County Middle School Principal Lindsay Jackson explained that Pipkin comes to work every day and supports the students by ensuring that the middle school students have everything they need.

“She is my right-hand gal for everything that goes on in our building,” said Jackson. “She supports our students 100%, that’s what she comes to work to do every day.”

High school students were recognized for achievements related to baseball, softball, golf, track, esports, and scholar bowl.

Jobs for America’s Graduates, or JAG, recognized one of the students who had excelled under JAG. Cindy Martin, the instructor for JAG, stated that this was only the second year of instructing JAG, and two students were taken to state competition in Jefferson City.

Martin introduced Isabella Beck, a sophomore, who competed in the area of financial literacy and placed in the top four in the state of Missouri for financial literacy. Beck qualified to attend the National Convention in Dallas, Texas. More than 600 students from 40 states represented, and Beck placed in the top 10 in the nation.

“She’s only a sophomore, so I’m really excited for her,” said Martin.

When it was time for reports, High School Principal Levi Rawson informed the board that attendance had been up with May’s attendance percentage at 93.19% and with a year-to-date attendance percentage of 92.92%.

Rawson thanked the staff for the success of the second annual Decision Day assembly that recognized the seniors who are graduating and either going into the workforce or going to college.

Lastly, Rawson informed the board on how the high school sports season had ended, with softball ending the year 12-11. The golf team had four and track had two athletes qualify for state meet with Alivia Simily being the only All Conference track athlete. Baseball also had a successful year.

Jackson informed the board of how the year ended for the middle school, starting with attendance April at 94.76% and year-to-date as 94.24%. Students participated at the annual Mineral Area College Science Fair back in April, and had 11 entries with one honorable mention, sixth grader Zeke Moyers. Jackson said that the spring track ended with a successful season, with different personal records, and had two seventh grade students place first in conference with Wyatt Simily in boys discus and Bridget McGee in girls discus. Lastly, the board was informed that the middle school baseball team were awarded co-winners of the conference championship and ended the season 9-2-1.

Laura Basler, the principal for the elementary school, informed the board of how the last month of the school year went, starting with the field day being successful. This year, the school broke it up into grades, and Basler said that it worked out better than the day had in the past as parents were able to focus on the specific child.

Basler also informed the board that the preschool graduation was held on May 20 with a good turnout of students and parents, with the VFW Post 2426 presenting certificates and treat bags to the graduates.

Lastly, Basler told the board that the West County School District was awarded a $5,000 grant through the Coover/Rural School Partnership Grant Program in support of “A Healthy Vision for West County R-IV” to help with new vision screening equipment.

Sheri Price, the director of special services for the district, said the Special Education department will be facing many changes, and that the staff that will be hired will be trained for the changes, including a SPED camp on May 25-26. Price reminded the board that this is the department’s audit year, and there is a significant amount of work that will be going into the audit.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman brought to the board the idea of seeking a used handicap bus to purchase from the Central States Bus Company. Coffman is looking at a 2019 Chevy chassis 6.0L gas engine, with a Blue Bird body, and has a handicap access with a wheelchair ramp. The approximate mileage for the chassis is expected to be near 60,000 miles, with a purchase price of $53,490.

Coffman said that while talking to people around the district, there has been an issue brought up of being short drivers for afterschool programs. It seems to be, according to Coffman, that most people are scared of driving a large bus, so Coffman suggested buying a handicap bus.

The district has one handicap bus that was originally bought a little more than a decade ago, and when the bus goes down, the district has to borrow a bus from another district. Coffman explained that the new handicap bus is needed. This bus is a little bigger than what is needed at 18-passenger capacity, while the current one is a 10-passenger capacity.

The board requested more information before deciding to table the discussion to June, especially on warranty on the old bus versus a new bus, and was curious on how long it would take to get a new bus. Coffman informed the board that it would take about 240 days for a new bus.

In other news, the board:

Set the June meeting date for June 13 at 6 p.m.

Discussed replacing the high school’s HVAC system, deciding on the Johnstone with a 5-year warranty.

Tabled the discussion of buying a new full-size bus for the June meeting.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

