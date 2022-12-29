WC hears about Title 1, counseling programs

The West County Board of Education met earlier this month, hearing about Title 1, counseling programs, and a student’s request to change the dress code.

There are three tiers when it comes to levels of intervention regarding a school, according to Title 1 committee member Tracey Newman. The first tier involves students who are being taught by a regular teacher in a classroom setting. Tier two is mainly Title 1 students who may require some more assistance, and tier three involves students who are primarily in special education.

West County Title 1 program uses a system called AIMSweb, which has multiple criteria to help determine which students need to be in Title 1. The AIMSweb program also shows improvements from previous tests. It also shows the probability of students meeting grade level expectations and if the students are going to meet the Missouri Learning Standards. The program can also show whether students are progressing or falling behind.

After hearing from the Title 1 committee, the board heard from the school’s three counselors. High school counselor Andrea Simily said the counseling programs focus on career development, academic development, and personal and social development.

Simily said at the high school level, there are several dual credit options for students, and currently there are 39 junior and seniors taking advantage of dual credit classes from Mineral Area College, with three seniors on track to graduate with an associate’s degree this year.

Simily said there were five juniors who took the PSAT, and the seniors have all taken the ASVAB test at the end of November. Juniors are scheduled to take the ACT on April 4, and this is the second year the test is voluntary.

“The reason we’ve made it voluntary, rather than mandatory like in the past, is because not all of our kids are going to go to college,” said Simily. “We know that not every kid is college bound, and that’s not always the best thing for every student to do.”

To recognize all students’ decisions, the high school will be having Decision Day of April 28.

Middle school counselor Melissa Pipkin informed the board about the topics covered at the school, including bullying, drug and alcohol awareness, inclusion and acceptance, and healthy relationships. Pipkin is working to have the students start to think about future careers by utilizing Missouri Connections and introducing eighth graders to UniTec. She informed the board of about the dates for MAP testing.

Elementary school counselor Becky Yount said the majority of the day at the elementary is crisis intervention. Yount works with teachers of students who may be struggling, and advocating to get parents involved.

Yount said a lot of students who come in to both pre-school and kindergarten do not have a lot of exposure to the outside world, and the elementary offers opportunities through field trips.

“As adults, we get in the habit that we expect kids to know a lot of things, and we have a lot of students that come in that do not have that exposure,” explained Yount.

The board also heard a student request. The student requested the hair color policy be changed in the dress code. Currently, the policy at all the schools state only natural colors are allowed.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman explained to the board the student went through the proper channels by talking to Principal Levi Rawson.

“Mr. Rawson and I both explained to students that we do review the dress code every year,” said Coffman, “and that definitely whatever is brought to us by any student we always consider. In this situation, there are some concerns with changing the policy as far as we have in regards to keep the distractions down.”

Coffman told the board at the current time he recommends no changes to the school’s policy, but mentioned as buildings start looking at the discipline and dress codes for next year, the request will be taken into consideration.

The board heard a facilities usage request for a trivia night to help the Ethan Bryan Scholarship on Feb. 25. The original plan is to host the trivia night at the high school, but in the case of a possible conflict the tournament will be moved to the middle school.

The board approved the facilities request unanimously.

Rawson also informed the board that homecoming is set for Jan. 27.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the 2021-2022 audit report.

• Approved four December graduates.

• Approved three fundraisers. One was from the high school and middle school choir to sell items from Century Resources Catalogue to help with miscellaneous choir expenses. The second fund raising request came from School Resource Officer Jennifer Hulsey for a hat and pajama day to help with incentives for SRO activities and incentives such as seat belt checks. The last fundraiser approved was for the West County Elementary Parent-Teacher Committee in which the PTC will sell pizza during lunch shifts for two separate weeks to raise money to help resurface the elementary school playground.