Thanks to a generous gift from the Brant and Jane Houser family and support from the Jefferson College Foundation, the Jefferson College Library is hosting several upcoming programs connected to the research, creation, and preservation of personal and family stories.

The free programs are an extension of the College’s annual Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment (PACE) series.

Events include a quilt exhibit to illustrate ways that textiles can shape our stories, on site and online programs to provide an opportunity to learn from experts, and access to Ancestry Library Edition and Fold 3 to give community members unique access to research materials.

For questions about the “Pieced Together” programs, call (636) 481-3166. Links to the virtual presentations and up-to-date exhibit information can be viewed at libguides.jeffco.edu/piecedtogether

Spring 2023 Events

"Introduction to Local and Family Research at Jefferson College," Feb. 23, 2–3 p.m. via Google Meet: Join Assistant Director of Library Services Joette Klein for an introduction to the Jefferson County History Center at Jefferson College, which she also oversees. Attendees will learn about the collections, getting the most out of a visit, local and state resources, and other helpful tips.

"Sandy Creek: Place and Family History," April 6, 2–3 p.m., Arts and Sciences I Building Room 115 or Google Meet: Join local and family history researcher John Linhorst for a presentation on Jefferson County’s lead mining history, how he pieced together its story, and how you can use some of the same techniques to preserve your own family’s story.

"Closing Reception, Quilt Stories from Jefferson County: A Pieced Together Exhibition," April 28, 2-3 p.m., Jefferson College Library: Join Guest Curator and Textile Artist Natalie Welch, her mother and fellow maker Suzie Welch, and Director of Library Services Lisa Pritchard for a discussion about the people, stories, and quilts at the heart of this exhibition.

"Preservation Week at the Jefferson College Library," April 30-May 6, Regular Hours: Stop by the library to enter for a chance to win archival supplies, see examples of preservation techniques, view displays related to preservation and much more.