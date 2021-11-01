West County adds new board member

The West County School District Board of Education has a new member.
Kimber Monroe was sworn in during the board’s monthly meeting last week.
Monroe replaces Rick Lawson, who resigned in August after moving out of the district.
She was chosen after applications were accepted and interviews were done with board members.
“I had a good meeting with Kimber last week,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said. “We went on a tour of our district.”
Areas included in the tour were Jordan Town Road and Doc Wallen Road in Irondale.
“I got to show her some of the extensive areas of our district to show her all of the different parts,” he continued. “So welcome to her.”
During the meeting, the board approved a budget revision.
Coffman told the members that round three of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money is not included in the budget yet.
“We've been told it will be here in January, but we're not 100% sure,” he added. “So should that happen, we'll be looking at that at that time.”
As far as state funding goes, the state adequacy target is still $6,375 per student.
“They've increased the free and reduced lunch target a little bit,” he said. “They've increased that threshold, which means we have to have more students to qualify. District enrollment is a concern, always. It has been for a while. But again, we had some positive news this year with our kindergarten (numbers) a little bit better.”
As of the meeting, there were 975 students enrolled in the district, including pre-K and Rocky Creek Ranch students. There are 66 in kindergarten, up two in just the last couple of weeks.
The district’s foundation formula numbers, which determine state funding, are down a little bit this year.
“We are looking at a little bit less as far as overall funding from the state then than last year,” he added.
Coffman said the district always tries to be frugal and to operate lean. Although not to the extent as last year, he said he was still pretty conservative with revenue and expenses this year.
“As you seen when you look at the budget, it shows that we're going to have a deficit spending of $161,000,” he explained. “I truly believe with a conservative approach that I don't think that's going to be the ending. It's not uncommon. (Longtime board member Shawn Meinershagen) can tell you there's been times that we’ve put out here for the board a $300,000 to $500,000 deficit and we’ve ended up in the black. I don't think this is going to be any different than those years as well.”
He also told the board to expect big expenses in the near future as the district has several asphalt projects that need to be addressed at both the high school and elementary schools.
“One of the focuses that we've had and one of the things we're very proud of at West County is we're very financially solid,” he added.
During his report, Coffman also updated the board on the COVID-19 numbers in the district.
As of last Thursday’s meeting, there were no positive cases, one student out on quarantine, and four close contacts wearing masks during their quarantine period at school.
“But that's the good thing about some of the changes that we've seen come down from the health department,” he said. “They've been great to work with. Those four kids would normally have been at home. They're in school. They're in the seat, in class, and then we're taking steps to make sure that they're social distancing and they're wearing a mask during that quarantine period.”
He said the district was also going to talk to St. Francois County Health Center officials about possibly implementing part of the state’s new test and stay policy regarding students in activities.
Prior to this policy, if a student involved in activities was a close contact of a positive case, they could not participate during their quarantine period. But they could attend events while wearing a mask and social distancing.
“With the new program, the test and stay program, there are ways that they can start participating on day one,” he explained. “It's going to require some testing. There's some requirements that they have to have a certain number of tests within a certain number of days and on any competition day within that quarantine period. But I think it will open up some opportunities for our kids to be here.
“Again, I’m supportive of this, because in doing the stats on it to see how many of our close contacts do wind up positive, that number is a fraction of a percent. So I think it's a positive direction for our kids. It’s going to keep our kids in school.”
He also reminded the board that West County is still the only district in the area to have testing for staff and students, which is helpful with these policies. And he said he feels really good about where the district is right now.
“One of the interviews I had this this week on the radio, I said it's nice because we're talking less about COVID and we're talking more about education, which is a great place to be,” he added.
Also during the meeting, the board honored Sierra Halter, who was the UniTec Career Center student of the month for September. Halter is a senior in the construction program.
UniTec Director Jeff Cauley attended the meeting to present her with a plaque. He said she was a hard worker, innovative, and a leader in the classroom.
The board heard an update from Coffman about a donation from Proctor and Gamble. The company donated seven pallets of tissues and paper towels to the district.
“We're very appreciative of that donation,” he said. “Again, the reason I said, kudos out to (Elementary School Principal Laura Basler) is that her brother, who owns a trucking company, actually went down there and they picked up our donation and brought it back to the district for us. So I was very appreciative to be able to get that done and have them do that for us and on such a tight timeframe.”
In other business, the board:
- Heard an update from Special Education Director Sheri Price, who said that Special Olympics Unified Basketball has been given the green light for this season after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
- Approved paying sports announcers for the school’s games $35 per night.
