West County adds new board member

“With the new program, the test and stay program, there are ways that they can start participating on day one,” he explained. “It's going to require some testing. There's some requirements that they have to have a certain number of tests within a certain number of days and on any competition day within that quarantine period. But I think it will open up some opportunities for our kids to be here.

“Again, I’m supportive of this, because in doing the stats on it to see how many of our close contacts do wind up positive, that number is a fraction of a percent. So I think it's a positive direction for our kids. It’s going to keep our kids in school.”

He also reminded the board that West County is still the only district in the area to have testing for staff and students, which is helpful with these policies. And he said he feels really good about where the district is right now.

“One of the interviews I had this this week on the radio, I said it's nice because we're talking less about COVID and we're talking more about education, which is a great place to be,” he added.

Also during the meeting, the board honored Sierra Halter, who was the UniTec Career Center student of the month for September. Halter is a senior in the construction program.