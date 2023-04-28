AAA Missouri, joined by the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, National Transportation Safety Board, safety organizations, and victim advocates, gathered at the Missouri State Capitol earlier this week to push for drivers to get off their smartphones when behind the wheel.

Joining them were representatives from several of Missouri's schools, including West County R-4, which was one of the winners of the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge, netting the schools a combined $15,000.

This third annual event comes during April’s National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and as lawmakers consider a bill that would make Missouri a hands-free state.

High school students and their surrounding communities won by pledging to drive without cell phone distraction, to speak up for others to do the same, and to always wear a seatbelt.

The traffic safety education contest was sponsored by AAA Missouri, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS), and the Casey Feldman Foundation to educate drivers on the dangers of cellphone use while driving. The contest was also extended to public agencies.

Buckle Up Phone Down Showdown Award Winners

Archie High School

Bucklin R-2 High School

Eminence High School

Hickman High School

Jackson High School

Marceline High School

Mount Vernon High School

North Callaway High School

Notre Dame Regional High School

Odessa High School

Ray-Pec High School

Sikeston High School

South Harrison High School

West St. Francois County High School

City of Sedalia

Central Missouri Electric Cooperative

Cottleville Fire Protection District

Hands Free Law

Senate Bill 56/61, also known as the “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law,” was scheduled for an executive session in the House Special Committee on Public Policy, April 25. If passed by the committee, the bill could be heard and voted on by the full House as early as this week – the final step for determining if it will reach the Governor’s desk.

AAA Missouri endorses Senate Bill 56/61 “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law”, which would require all Missouri drivers, regardless of age, to use hands-free cell phone features while behind the wheel, as a long-overdue improvement to Missouri roadway safety that will undoubtedly save countless lives. In Missouri, between 2012 and 2021, there have been 197,564 distracted driving-related crashes that killed 801 people, according to Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety data.

Under the bill, drivers are prohibited from:

• Physically holding or supporting, with any part of the body, an electronic communication device, like a cell phone

• Manually typing, writing, sending, or reading text-based communications

• Recording, posting, sending or broadcasting video, including video calls and social media posts

• Watching a video or movie

The bill does allow drivers to:

• Place or receive calls using voice-operated or hands-free functions that can be engaged/disengaged with a single touch or swipe

• Send or receive text-based communication through voice-to-text features

• Use GPS navigation, and audio broadcast or digital audio recording functions on an electronic communication device

The bill contains specific exemptions for drivers communicating in emergency situations, emergency first responders and other emergency roadside workers, and for-hire drivers. The “Siddens Bening Hands Free Law” would also make it illegal for school bus drivers to use an electronic communication device while the school is in motion or while loading or unloading passengers.

Under the penalty provisions, a first-time violation would result in a fine up to $100. Fine amounts increase, up to $500, for repeat convictions within a two-year period. Additional penalties can occur, misdemeanor or felony charges, if the distracted driver causes a crash that results in significant property damage, serious injury or death.

If passed, the bill would not take effect until January 1, 2025, to allow adequate time for public education.