West County board approves essential worker plan for teachers

The West County Board of Education approved a new policy on Thursday evening regarding teachers being considered essential workers in this COVID-19 pandemic.
Under guidance from the Department of Homeland Security released last week, educators are now considered essential critical infrastructure workers. This means that a teacher can return to the classroom after exposure to the virus as long as they are asymptomatic and they follow CDC guidelines, which includes that they wear an approved mask and they must quarantine when not at work.
St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott addressed this new guidance during her Facebook Live update on Thursday. This is the same critical infrastructure guidelines for industries like public health and law enforcement.
“It’s left to the school boards, most likely, whether to use those guidelines or not,” Elliott said. “The best thing to do -- for all critical infrastructure and this is what we encourage those folks to do – if they can sacrifice somebody who’s been exposed, especially if it’s a substantial exposure, they need to try. If they can’t, then they can’t. And they do have the ability to decide to make that person work, but again, they have to follow the critical infrastructure guidelines to minimize exposure.”
The Bismarck School District already implemented this policy on Tuesday after several employees were exposed.
The West County board approved a plan that kind of meets in the middle.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman and West County Nurse Stephanie Warden developed the plan with guidance and cooperation from Great Mines Health Center.
“So we have been talking about it, and in our conversation, I said, ‘typically we go by CDC guidelines, I don't really know why we'd go rogue now,’” Warden said. “I do understand that it could make the community uncomfortable and that was something that we talked about is that we want to do something that is going to make the community as comfortable as possible.”
So they started looking at making the quarantine time shorter, she added.
In the plan, a teacher that is notified of being a close contact of a COVID positive case would quarantine and then take a rapid test at Great Mines, who recommends waiting two days after the exposure to take the test. If the test comes back positive, the teacher would go into isolation until they meet the criteria to be released. If the test is negative, Great Mines will send the test off for PCR testing, which is considered the “gold standard” and is a more sensitive test for antigens.
“So that's basically double checking the negative,” Warden added. “If we get a negative, we want to send it off and make sure that a more sensitive test doesn't flag it as positive.”
PCR testing normally takes several days before the results come back, but Great Mines Chief Operating Officer Rebekah Jones said Quest Diagnostics has been backed up before for three weeks.
“I cannot promise you that it will always be one to three days,” Jones explained. “They’re telling us that right now, but next week, if we have a flux amount of tests come through, they might notify us that we're a week out. So please be aware that right now, that's what we can do, and we will always fight to do the fastest service that we can.”
If the second test is negative, the teacher will be allowed to return to the classroom as long as they are still asymptomatic, that they wear a mask at all times on campus, that they social distance as much as possible, that they get screened several times a day by the nurse, and that they quarantine when they are not at school for the remainder of the incubation period, according to Coffman.
“This is a part that people sometimes don't realize is that they're coming from home to work to home,” Coffman added. “They’re not out. They’re not going to Walmart. They’re not going from here to there. They're not socially out. They’re not at a ballgame.”
Coffman told the board that this plan would help in losing teachers for less time. Waiting for the two test results is most likely less time away than a full two-week incubation period.
“If you've looked and I'm sure you have, our sub list is very small” he explained. “And some of those people on the sub lists are actually filling in for some people right now that we’re using them all the time.”
It will also help with teachers having to use a lot of their sick days for quarantine periods. The district covers the first 10 days, which is two work weeks, they are out, Coffman said, but after that they have to use sick days.
“By doing what we're talking about doing is that, if they're able to come back even in five days and all five of those days are during the week, they still have another five that they can use as part of the 10 because it's a cumulative 10,” he said. “And depending, it could be as few as two days if some of this happened over the weekend.”
The board discussed details of the plan further with Coffman, Warden, and Jones and asked questions before voting to approve the plan unanimously.
“I think it makes perfect sense,” said Shawn Meinershagen, board vice president. “Nothing’s 100%, but it puts us at better odds and helps us out.”
Coffman also said they would extend the deadline for choosing the online learning option after adopting the new policy.
During the administrator’s reports, all of them said students and staff being excited to be back and everything was going smoothly so far.
“I know it's been very busy,” Elementary Principal Laura Basler said. “And I can say with much confidence for speaking for all of us, I think we're all going home every night exhausted. So that says a lot and I think we're getting a lot done when we feel like that at the end of the day.”
Special Education Director Sheri Price mentioned during her update that the department received perfect scores in their annual determination letter.
During his report, Coffman said that overall enrollment is up by two this year. But he expects that to go up as Rocky Creek Ranch is expecting more students to be enrolled soon.
As of Thursday the district has 171 students enrolled, he said, which is about 17% of the students.
He also said the professional development committee has stepped up and is offering extra training over the next few weeks for teachers, so that they are prepared if face-to-face learning isn’t an option.
“We're looking at the what-ifs in life as everybody does in dealing with this situation,” Coffman said. “So we are trying to make sure that our staff is totally ready for that next phase if we have to go there, hopefully we don’t.”
In other business, the board approved a 4.05 cent tax levy for the school district and approved a special education local compliance plan.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
