West County board approves essential worker plan for teachers

“If you've looked and I'm sure you have, our sub list is very small” he explained. “And some of those people on the sub lists are actually filling in for some people right now that we’re using them all the time.”

It will also help with teachers having to use a lot of their sick days for quarantine periods. The district covers the first 10 days, which is two work weeks, they are out, Coffman said, but after that they have to use sick days.

“By doing what we're talking about doing is that, if they're able to come back even in five days and all five of those days are during the week, they still have another five that they can use as part of the 10 because it's a cumulative 10,” he said. “And depending, it could be as few as two days if some of this happened over the weekend.”

The board discussed details of the plan further with Coffman, Warden, and Jones and asked questions before voting to approve the plan unanimously.

“I think it makes perfect sense,” said Shawn Meinershagen, board vice president. “Nothing’s 100%, but it puts us at better odds and helps us out.”

Coffman also said they would extend the deadline for choosing the online learning option after adopting the new policy.