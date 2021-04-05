West County board approves new bus and phone system

During the March meeting, the West County School District Board of Education approved bids for a new bus and a new phone system, as well as honored spelling bee participants and student athletes.
After talking to their bus drivers, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman recommended that the board approve the purchase of another transit bus. He said the drivers prefer flat-nose transit bus to the traditional bus because it has increased visibility of students walking in front of the bus, it’s easier to maneuver in tight spaces, and it provides consistency with the rest of the bus fleet.
A transit bus costs about $8,000 more than a traditional bus, according to Coffman.
West County has 10 bus routes. Then they have three buses for activities. Coffman said they try to buy one new bus a year.
“Ten years is about a good time for a bus in our fleet,” he added. “And then those buses move to our activity buses.”
The board voted to approve $98,265 to Central States for a 71-passenger transit bus.
The district received a $22,000 DERA grant to help with the cost. In order to qualify for the grant, they have to take one out of service. Coffman said they will take the oldest activity bus that is allowed.
“We have to drill holes in the engine,” Coffman explained. “We have to take pictures of all this and send it in because they're trying to cut down on emissions and things like that. So in order to do that, we have to prove that we're taking one out of our fleet.”
The board also approved a bid of $75,000 to Acumen Consulting in St. Louis for a new 3CX phone system.
There were six bids and five on-site demonstrations for the committee, according to IT Director Cory Smith.
The 3CX system installed by Acumen was the top choice of the district’s phone committee, which included three of the secretaries, administrators, and one of the nurses.
“I asked the committee if I could say ‘clear number one choice’ and they said ‘yes, it was the clear number one choice,’” he added.
This will replace the Toshiba system that the district bought in 2015. Coffman said he expects this phone system to last at least 10 years.
Coffman also asked the board for approval to seek bids for a new digital bus radio system. He said the current analog system is outdated and has issues reaching the farthest parts of the district.
He estimated it would cost between $40,000 and $45,000 and would be a project they would like to do over the summer.
During the meeting, Coffman also gave the board a coronavirus update. He said numbers are low right now and he’s had several people ask him if and when the district would be getting rid of the mask mandate.
Coffman told the board that he thinks it’s too risky to do it now with MAP testing, spring sports, and end-of-the-year activities coming up. Having a mask mandate in place is what allows less quarantine time.
“I can't tell you I would recommend getting rid of it now,” he said.
About 50 staff members were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine this month, according to Coffman.
In her report, Elementary Principal Laura Basler told the board that enrollment and screenings for preschool and kindergarten will be done on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the meeting, the board members and administrators also recognized several students for their accomplishments.
Reid Payne was honored for being named the UniTec student of the month in February. He is a senior who is pursuing training in machine tool technology.
Levi Johnson, Kaley Burr, Alivia Simily, and Sydney Cash were recognized for being named Academic All-State for cross county.
Volleyball players Dori McRaven, Jenna Simily, Claire Stevens, Peyten Blair, and Makenzie Roever were honored for also being named Academic All-State.
Boys basketball players Garrisson Turner and Mason Simily were recognized for being named Second-Team All-Conference and All-District.
As for girls basketball, Morgan Simily was honored for being named Second-Team All-Conference and All-District. Alivia Simily and McRaven were honored for being named to the First Team in both. McRaven also received All-State honors for the second year in a row.
In elementary school, the five students who represented West County in the Rebel Spelling Bee were recognized. They were fourth graders Cameron Morgan and Nikalas Schilly and fifth graders Sarah Hurd, Carly Stevens, and Jase Miller. Carly Stevens finished second overall.
