West County board approves new bus and phone system

During the March meeting, the West County School District Board of Education approved bids for a new bus and a new phone system, as well as honored spelling bee participants and student athletes.

After talking to their bus drivers, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman recommended that the board approve the purchase of another transit bus. He said the drivers prefer flat-nose transit bus to the traditional bus because it has increased visibility of students walking in front of the bus, it’s easier to maneuver in tight spaces, and it provides consistency with the rest of the bus fleet.

A transit bus costs about $8,000 more than a traditional bus, according to Coffman.

West County has 10 bus routes. Then they have three buses for activities. Coffman said they try to buy one new bus a year.

“Ten years is about a good time for a bus in our fleet,” he added. “And then those buses move to our activity buses.”

The board voted to approve $98,265 to Central States for a 71-passenger transit bus.

The district received a $22,000 DERA grant to help with the cost. In order to qualify for the grant, they have to take one out of service. Coffman said they will take the oldest activity bus that is allowed.