West County board approves refunding of bonds

In a special meeting this month, the West County Board of Education approved the refunding of the Series 2016 bonds.

The bonds total $3,690,000. The refunding will save the school district $188,024 in interest.

The refunding will be done through St. Louis’ L.J. Hart and Company. Vice President Courtney Wegman and Assistant Vice President Neil Branham attended the meeting to walk the board members through the proposed savings.

According to Branham, the new bonds will have reoffering yields ranging from .45% to 1% compared to an average interest rate of 2.05% for the 2016 bonds.

“It’s exciting to be here with where the market is right now and being able to refinance the Series 2016 bonds, which are actually a refunding of the ‘14 bonds that were initially issued for the new middle school,” Wegman said. “So the fact that we're able to take another bite of the apple and realize more interest savings is fantastic.”

The refunding in 2016 saved the district $956,726, meaning the total savings for the bonds now becomes $1,044,750.

