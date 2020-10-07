West County board discusses budget

“We do have a method for them to either go to virtual or to come back from virtual throughout the semester,” he said. “They can make one change per semester. That's just to eliminate the back and forth because it does take quite a bit of work on our local staff and it also ensures that we have a continuity of education on that given platform."

The district is also adapting to COVID-related changes with athletics. Coffman said they are having to adjust to make sure everyone is informed of crowd limitations that another school might have when West County is the visitor.

As for West County, they are not limiting crowd size, Coffman said. But they do have a separate area for visiting fans and are encouraging social distancing.

They are adjusting to the new countywide mask mandate by providing masks for anyone who comes on campus and needs one.

In other business, the board agreed to seek bids for yearbooks and schools photos, for a network infrastructure and phone system, and for an awning for the elementary school. They also approved the district’s professional development committee report and the curriculum report.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

