West County board discusses budget

The West County School District Board of Education meeting a couple of weeks ago started with a moment of silence.
The meeting was just one day after West County student Ethan Bryan died in a car accident after leaving baseball practice.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said his family was in their thoughts.
“It was a hard meeting,” he said.
During the meeting, Coffman said he talked to the board about the district’s annual audit, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, and the budget.
The audit was done several weeks ago. The reports are being finished up, Coffman said, and won’t be ready until December.
As for the ASBR, it showed that the balance at the end of this fiscal year was a little bit higher than the previous year, he said.
“It was just mainly a timing of when money came in and the expenses for that money coming in,” he added.
Last year, the district was close to a balanced budget despite the shortfall from state funding, according to Coffman.
“I was happy I was really close on my budget,” he explained. “I'm not happy that we weren’t a little bit better off because we did see some definite shortfalls in state funding with the states shutting down basically for a couple months, where revenues into the state were way down, therefore money paid to the district went down as well.”
They anticipated the shortfall for this year, Coffman said, with hopefully all of the funding taken out in July.
“Hopefully, we're starting to start seeing that money from the state kind of start increasing back on the monthly because, being a small district, we are heavily dependent on state revenue,” he said. “So it is very important to us.”
As for this year’s budget, Coffman told the board he has been conservative on what funding to expect from the state.
“I take a very conservative approach on revenues and take a pretty aggressive approach on expenditures just to hopefully have good news at the end of the year instead of surprises,” he explained.
The board also discussed federal and county funding from the CARES Act. Coffman said they have received their federal money, which they have used to offset some of the lack of funding from the state.
They have been approved for part of the funding they applied for from the county. He said they are hoping to get approved for the rest soon.
“That's just basically paying for the necessary supplies and things for COVID-related expenses, masks, sanitation, supplies, those type of things, our virtual offerings.”
Coffman told the board that 18% of the students are attending virtual classes.
“We do have a method for them to either go to virtual or to come back from virtual throughout the semester,” he said. “They can make one change per semester. That's just to eliminate the back and forth because it does take quite a bit of work on our local staff and it also ensures that we have a continuity of education on that given platform."
The district is also adapting to COVID-related changes with athletics. Coffman said they are having to adjust to make sure everyone is informed of crowd limitations that another school might have when West County is the visitor.
As for West County, they are not limiting crowd size, Coffman said. But they do have a separate area for visiting fans and are encouraging social distancing.
They are adjusting to the new countywide mask mandate by providing masks for anyone who comes on campus and needs one.
In other business, the board agreed to seek bids for yearbooks and schools photos, for a network infrastructure and phone system, and for an awning for the elementary school. They also approved the district’s professional development committee report and the curriculum report.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
