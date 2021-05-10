West County board gets updates on preschool program and COVID cases

During its recent board meeting, the West County School District Board of Education heard reports on the preschool, the climate of the school and the current COVID-19 situation.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said they have 36 in the preschool program this year, but turnout for screenings for next year were low.
“So we're trying to reach out to make sure we have all the people contacted for our screenings,” he added.
As for the school climate report, Coffman said everyone is happy to be back in school. Also, 86% of the students, 94% of the parents, and 96% of the staff said they feel like it’s a very safe environment.
He also said 95% of those surveyed believe the district sets high academic standards.
“Then we also talked about what we're going to try to do to get to continue this,” he added. “And that's also to continue our high expectations and try to work towards making sure that we meet all the state objectives in terms of the academic assessment.”
In his superintendent’s report, Coffman gave the board members an update on COVID cases in the district. They had no positive cases and students and staff members in quarantine.
“It's been that way for, I'm thinking now, six to eight weeks,” he continued.
In other business, the board:
- Approved three new board policy changes. Coffman said the changes are minimal. The first one allows a board member to attend a meeting virtually if there is an emergency situation. The second one deals with misuse of the Missouri automated criminal history site. And the third one says that, whenever there is a purchase and a bid exceeds $25,000, they have to confirm that those entities are not a part of a federally maintained excluded parties list.
“If they're on that list, they've violated a federal guideline, probably pertaining to prevailing wage,” he said. “Currently, there's nobody that we work with is on that list.”
- Approved keeping the current health insurance policy. The rate increased 5.2%, according to Coffman.
“West County does fully pay all full-time employees insurance at that plan,” he added. “We also give our employees the option of buying up to a higher coverage plan. Or they can actually select do a health savings account, which allows them to have a little bit higher deductible to be able to put money into a savings account that they can utilize.”
- Approved the change of May’s meeting to May 13.
- Approved contacting several contractors to get bids for projects discussed at the board’s special meeting in early April.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.