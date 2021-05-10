West County board gets updates on preschool program and COVID cases

During its recent board meeting, the West County School District Board of Education heard reports on the preschool, the climate of the school and the current COVID-19 situation.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said they have 36 in the preschool program this year, but turnout for screenings for next year were low.

“So we're trying to reach out to make sure we have all the people contacted for our screenings,” he added.

As for the school climate report, Coffman said everyone is happy to be back in school. Also, 86% of the students, 94% of the parents, and 96% of the staff said they feel like it’s a very safe environment.

He also said 95% of those surveyed believe the district sets high academic standards.

“Then we also talked about what we're going to try to do to get to continue this,” he added. “And that's also to continue our high expectations and try to work towards making sure that we meet all the state objectives in terms of the academic assessment.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his superintendent’s report, Coffman gave the board members an update on COVID cases in the district. They had no positive cases and students and staff members in quarantine.