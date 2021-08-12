West County board hears update on back-to-school plan

“We are doing mitigating measures, in terms of, we still are asking our parents to do checks in the morning, as far as fever, and having them do those home checks before they come to school,” Coffman said.

He said virtual education is an option like every year.

The district will be assisting the St. Francois County Health Center with contact tracing. With no mask mandate in place, he said that quarantines will be dealt with as they were at the beginning at last school year: a student who is a close contact of someone who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the time of exposure. He does expect quarantines to go up at the first of year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“So it's the same rules that were in place last year, which could possibly lead to future discussions that we that we may have to have,” he said. “But currently, this is the same path and pattern that all of the districts in our area are going down.”

The health center is hosting an immunization clinic at the high school on Friday, which will include the optional COVID-19 vaccine. But it is not required for any school activities, Coffman said.

“I've told our staff that we are not on either side of vaccinations as a school district,” he added.