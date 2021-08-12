West County board hears update on back-to-school plan

West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman gave the Board of Education an update on Tuesday night on the district’s plans for the start of school amidst the ongoing pandemic.
During the special meeting, he told the board that their Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP) is continually being updated to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance.
The first day of school is Aug. 23.
Coffman said the will be following the federal mandate for masks on public transportation, which includes school buses. The driver and all students on the bus will be required to wear a mask, whether it’s a regular route bus, an activities bus, or an ASAP bus. Drivers will have masks to provide to the students. If there are no students on the bus, drivers will not have to wear one.
“Outside of that, we will be going back to school with no mandates, as far as mask mandates, at all,” he added.
He said masks will be encouraged and welcomed for those who want to wear them and the district will even provide them with one, if needed.
They will be trying to social distance in the classrooms as much as possible, he said, and physical education classes will take place as normal.
Elementary students will be utilizing water bottles again this year. But the water fountains will be turned back on at the middle and high schools.
“We are doing mitigating measures, in terms of, we still are asking our parents to do checks in the morning, as far as fever, and having them do those home checks before they come to school,” Coffman said.
He said virtual education is an option like every year.
The district will be assisting the St. Francois County Health Center with contact tracing. With no mask mandate in place, he said that quarantines will be dealt with as they were at the beginning at last school year: a student who is a close contact of someone who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 14 days from the time of exposure. He does expect quarantines to go up at the first of year.
“So it's the same rules that were in place last year, which could possibly lead to future discussions that we that we may have to have,” he said. “But currently, this is the same path and pattern that all of the districts in our area are going down.”
The health center is hosting an immunization clinic at the high school on Friday, which will include the optional COVID-19 vaccine. But it is not required for any school activities, Coffman said.
“I've told our staff that we are not on either side of vaccinations as a school district,” he added.
In other business during the meeting, the board members approved the purchase of the Hall Pass Visitor Management program.
The district plans to pilot the program at the elementary school. Coffman said it provides free screening of visitors against their comprehensive sexual offender database, which will be continually updated. And for $5 charged to the visitor, it will do a criminal background check. Plus the visitors will get a photo ID sticker.
He said it will also allow the district to flag certain visitors, if say, for example, there are custody issues.
The program would also allow students to scan in and out, so the district knows who is in the buildings at all times.
He said the cost of the program is less than $2,000 for start-up fees and equipment and then less than $340 a year.
Coffman also discussed with the board members the possibility of the district providing transportation to a new after-school program at the West County Community Hope Center on Wednesdays. The program, which would not be operated by the district, would be for up to eight students that are in alternative school. A parent or guardian of the student would be required to sign them up for the program.
The board members discussed their concerns about liability for the district and rules that would need in be place regarding supervision and who is allowed to speak to the students and to be at the center when they are there.
No decision was made and a representative from the program plans to speak to the board at the next meeting.
The district’s regular board meeting will be on Aug. 26 with the tax hearing starting at 4:45 p.m.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.