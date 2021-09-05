West County board hears update on ECSE program

“I've already reached out to some other superintendents,” he said. “And I’m confident that we are going to find a home. That’s not going to be an issue.”

In their reports to the board, the administrators told the board that the first week of school was going well and everyone was excited to be back.

Elementary Principal Laura Basler gave the board good news regarding enrollment.

“I will say in July, when I reported our total number was 390 in elementary, I was a little bit worried,” she said. “My hope was that it would go up. Today (Aug. 26) our enrollment is 426. So it definitely went up.”

Kindergarten took a big jump, she said. It went from 43 in July to 63.

“We have added 20 kindergartners this last month which is remarkable for us,” she added.

As of that first Thursday, as far as COVID-19 cases go, Coffman said there were five students and two staff members who were positive and 12 that were in quarantine.