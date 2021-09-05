West County board hears update on ECSE program

Next school year, the West County School District will have to find a new home for its early childhood special education students.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman told the Board of Education members during last week’s meeting that the North County School District has decided to end its cooperative with West County and Bismarck.
“We are required to have an early childhood special education (ECSE) program,” Coffman said. “This addresses those students who are delayed and need additional help to be ready to come in to the kindergarten setting. The problem is that we don't always have the numbers to have our own program.”
In order to establish a funded program, a district must have 10 students, he said. West County normally has four to six. This year, they have seven.
He said the news was unexpected.
“I can't tell you how many years we've been at North County,” he added. “We received an email last week that said that after this year, they're discontinuing the offering of allowing people to come to the program.”
According to Coffman, the reasons given were the inability to serve the large numbers and safety.
He and Special Education Director Sheri Price are looking into other options.
“I've already reached out to some other superintendents,” he said. “And I’m confident that we are going to find a home. That’s not going to be an issue.”
In their reports to the board, the administrators told the board that the first week of school was going well and everyone was excited to be back.
Elementary Principal Laura Basler gave the board good news regarding enrollment.
“I will say in July, when I reported our total number was 390 in elementary, I was a little bit worried,” she said. “My hope was that it would go up. Today (Aug. 26) our enrollment is 426. So it definitely went up.”
Kindergarten took a big jump, she said. It went from 43 in July to 63.
“We have added 20 kindergartners this last month which is remarkable for us,” she added.
As of that first Thursday, as far as COVID-19 cases go, Coffman said there were five students and two staff members who were positive and 12 that were in quarantine.
“I'm very proud of our district,” he said. “We're the only district in the area that can test on site, which allows our employees, at the very least, to come back to work sooner. It allows, sometimes, our parents to be able to get the testing done in school a lot quicker and have a little bit of peace of mind and safety knowing that if they're positive or not.”
During the meeting, the board also heard from Betty McIntyre with the West County Community HOPE Center. The center is looking to pilot an optional after-school program for up to eight students from the district’s alternative high school.
The HOPE Center is a faith-based non-profit that runs on volunteers and has the mission of equipping people in the area to pull themselves out of any situation they may be in, whether that be addiction, sickness, homelessness, etc.
The new program for students is called HARK: Hope for at-risk kids. Volunteers – many of them retired teachers, including Bill Martin and Leanna Johnson – will be guiding the students through several art projects, including woodworking, painting, and pottery.
Prevention Consultants of Missouri, which is a behavioral health resource center, will be providing funding for the art projects and a consultant will provide the students with a short lesson.
Students will also hear from guest speakers, who have completed programs through the HOPE Center. Some of them are transitioning out of prison.
“One of them came to me and said, ‘I had a dream last night and I think God gave it to me,’” McIntyre said. “’We need to be working with kids that are headed the same direction we are. So we can tell them what we've been through and they don't want to go this way.”
McIntyre assured the board that anyone involved in the program would go through a background check and all background checks will be available for district officials to review and approve.
“We will be working with some gentlemen that are already out of the community supervision center,” she said. “So people that are new there, that are fresh, that haven't been through the program will not be involved. So everyone that's involved will have completed the program and are successfully on their own: working, have their own housing. They're living on their own and they continue to work with us at the HOPE Center, helping the others that are still there get to where they need to be.”
Anyone who has a record of abuse toward young people will not be involved, she added.
The HOPE Center will be closed to outside individuals during the time of the after-school program, she said, and there will always be supervision from program officials.
Parental permission is required for the program.
While it is not a district-endorsed program, Coffman said the district would only be providing bus transportation and snacks for the program, which the board approved.
“When you look at the people who are involved, you’ve got quality people,” he added.
The board is looking for a new member as Rick Lawson stepped down after moving outside of the district, Coffman said.
The deadline for applications will be Sept. 10. Then the board members will do interviews with selected individuals. The new member will be sworn in during the October board meeting.
The next board meeting is Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.
In other business, the board:
- Set the tax rate of 4.05, the same as last year.
- Approved the opening of the new position of district data coordinator/human resources.
- Approved the Special Education Local Compliance Plan.
- Gave approval to seek bids for a new roof on one of the district’s rental houses.
- Gave approval to rebid the high school cafeteria HVAC project.
- Approved moving forward with A&W Communications for the district-wide communication project at a total cost of $40,000.
