West County board honors Special Olympics athletes

During its monthly meeting, the West County Board of Education recognized the school’s Special Olympics athletes and heard updates on summer school and capital improvement projects.
Six students participated in the local and state Special Olympics events for West County. They were Wyatt Reynolds, Brayden Middleton, Hayden Daniel, Raymond Camden, Aden Oldham, and Paris Gibson.
They were not able to participate in Unified Basketball this year due to COVID restrictions.
“We're really hoping that come this fall, we'll have Unified Basketball back on track,” Special Education Director Sheri Price said. “And for those of you that have ever been to any of their events, you know that our athletes take everything seriously and work just as hard as any other athlete in this district.”
Reynolds, Middleton and Daniel were able to attend the meeting to be honored.
Reynolds participated in the 25-meter run, the standing long jump, and the tennis ball throw. He earned one gold medal and five silvers.
Middleton also participated in the 25-meter run, the standing long jump, and the tennis ball throw. He earned one gold, four silvers, and one bronze.
Daniel participated in the 50-meter run, the standing long jump, and the softball throw. He didn’t have his medals with him, but he said he won eight golds last year and earned some silver this year.
“Going over there that day at North County and watching our kids run, they represented West County so well,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said. “They cheered each other on. And again, as you can see, we came home with what we kind of like to come home with and that's with all the medals. They did an excellent job and I couldn't be more proud of them. It was just a great day. They did wonderful.”
Coffman and the administrators also updated the board members on summer school, which started May 25.
Without counting the 100 students in the Upward Bound program, Coffman said the district is averaging 400 students per day for summer school, which is encouraging.
“It's very important for us, especially during this time when we are seeing that downturn in enrollment,” he said. “Last year, we was able to run 55 students, because of our summer school, through our foundation formula. It was a very big year for us.
“So unfortunately, it becomes even more important as our enrollment continues to see some decline. So I really challenged our administrators and our teachers to have a very strong, positive summer school. And it looks like we're definitely well underway to do that. We're very proud of what we're doing there.”
The district is offering in-person and virtual options. The high school if offering credit recovery, physical education, and construction technology courses, as well as several online courses.
The middle school has three groups for the summer: mandatory, camp boost (students transitioning from fifth to sixth grade), and xtreme teams (seventh and eighth graders). The activities for the students include fishing at Engler Park, dissecting owl pellets at St. Francois State Park, and a scavenger hunt at Elephant Rocks State Park.
The elementary students are enjoying weekly fun days and field trips, including going to the YMCA, the Farmington Water Park, and Critter Lane Petting Zoo.
Coffman also updated the board on several capital improvement projects going on this summer. He said they have decided to hold off on replacing the HVAC system in the high school because the situation at the elementary school is a higher priority. He plans to seek out bids for that.
“Over the cafeteria is a 20-ton unit that is way past life,” he added.
Fluorescent lights in the high school and elementary gymnasiums were replaced with LED bulbs, he said, which will save the district some money. They paid $4,400 for the bulbs, but with several incentives from Ameren, they were able to get $3,300 of that back and the remainder of that will be paid off in a seven-month period.
“So after seven months, this project will totally be making the district money even, and that's if you don't consider that most of these bulbs were due for replacement anyways,” he explained. “So we’re excited and we're looking at actually moving this and doing all of the elementary classrooms in the near future.”
He also said they will get their new bus either the last week of June or the first week of July.
For the middle school sidewalk project, the board approved a bid by Quality Foundations.
In other business, the board:
- Talked about the success of the commencement ceremony on the baseball field for the second year in a row. High School Principal Levi Rawson said they set up about 1,000 chairs and there were people standing.
“If anything positive has come out of COVID for us, it's that ceremony being moved outside,” Coffman said. “I think that when you talk to our patrons and to pretty much all the kids involved, they think it's a really neat, wonderful thing we have that outside.”
- Approved a temporary direct deposit, which is done every year with bond funding.
- Approved a transfer of 7% of state money from Fund 1 to Fund 4 – approximately $100,000 – for savings for future capital improvement projects.
- Approved a final budget amendment, so that at the end of June, the ending budget will equal the ending balances for those items.
- Approved the tentative budget for next year, which is the ending budget for this current year.
- Approved the building attendance and discipline policies for 2021-22.
