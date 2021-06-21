West County board honors Special Olympics athletes

“Going over there that day at North County and watching our kids run, they represented West County so well,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said. “They cheered each other on. And again, as you can see, we came home with what we kind of like to come home with and that's with all the medals. They did an excellent job and I couldn't be more proud of them. It was just a great day. They did wonderful.”

Coffman and the administrators also updated the board members on summer school, which started May 25.

Without counting the 100 students in the Upward Bound program, Coffman said the district is averaging 400 students per day for summer school, which is encouraging.

“It's very important for us, especially during this time when we are seeing that downturn in enrollment,” he said. “Last year, we was able to run 55 students, because of our summer school, through our foundation formula. It was a very big year for us.

“So unfortunately, it becomes even more important as our enrollment continues to see some decline. So I really challenged our administrators and our teachers to have a very strong, positive summer school. And it looks like we're definitely well underway to do that. We're very proud of what we're doing there.”