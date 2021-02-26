West County board making plans for stimulus money

The board members decided they will meet on April 8 to discuss and narrow down the list to about five projects to get updated estimates on. Coffman said he would also get the input of administrators and teachers to see what their priority projects are.

Coffman also gave the board an update on COVID-19 numbers. As of last Thursday, there were four students in the district will the virus and two teacher. Two of the students and both of the teachers are in the elementary schools. Overall, between staff and students, the district has recorded 97 cases COVID-19.

He said the numbers are moving in a positive direction.

“We really dodged the bullet with COVID, when you think about it,” Coffman added. “When we had homecoming, I was worried. We had a homecoming dance, no mask mandate, and so many kids out there.

"So you kind of wait, cross your fingers. The decision was a positive decision. And even though I can have my personal feelings and I thought it would be, time tells and we made it through. Our numbers speak for it and we’ve been very fortunate.”

As far as vaccinations go, he said only about half of the staff has expressed interest in getting one.