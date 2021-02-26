West County board making plans for stimulus money

The West County School District is scheduled to receive approximately $1.2 million as part of the federal stimulus package that was passed in December, according to Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman.
He told the West County School Board of Education during the February meeting that the funds would not be available until later this spring.
The amount of money allocated to each school district depends on the number of Title I students each one has, Coffman said.
“Now, we run a schoolwide Title program, which is a benefit for us,” he added. “So you see that West County is getting as much as some of the bigger schools, such as Ste. Gen.”
Coffman said there's a lot of different ways that the money can be utilized. One of those ways is by paying existing employees, which in turn, frees up local dollars to spend on improvement projects.
In order to determine how best to use the money, he gave the board the list of capital improvement projects that goes as far back as 2008.
“You guys are talking to the community,” Coffman said. “You kind of know what you would like to see, as far as the major projects to happen in our school. So instead of looking at all these and trying to find prices on every one of these, what I like to do is set up a work session day.”
The board members decided they will meet on April 8 to discuss and narrow down the list to about five projects to get updated estimates on. Coffman said he would also get the input of administrators and teachers to see what their priority projects are.
Coffman also gave the board an update on COVID-19 numbers. As of last Thursday, there were four students in the district will the virus and two teacher. Two of the students and both of the teachers are in the elementary schools. Overall, between staff and students, the district has recorded 97 cases COVID-19.
He said the numbers are moving in a positive direction.
“We really dodged the bullet with COVID, when you think about it,” Coffman added. “When we had homecoming, I was worried. We had a homecoming dance, no mask mandate, and so many kids out there.
"So you kind of wait, cross your fingers. The decision was a positive decision. And even though I can have my personal feelings and I thought it would be, time tells and we made it through. Our numbers speak for it and we’ve been very fortunate.”
As far as vaccinations go, he said only about half of the staff has expressed interest in getting one.
In his reports, Coffman also informed the board that the district has received a $22,000 grant toward getting a new bus if they retire an older, less fuel efficient one. They had already budgeted for getting a new bus this year, so this will help in cutting down the price. He said he plans to start bringing bids before the board as early as next month.
Coffman also warned the board about several education bills in the legislature that he is concerned about.
“We’ve got some Senate bills out there right now that are scaring a lot of people,” he said.
According to Coffman, this is Senate Bills 55 and 296 and House Bill 920. SB 55 includes school board member recall, vouchers, charter school and MOCAP expansion, limiting state board member terms, and home school student participation in district activities.
“They have a lot of lobbyists trying to sway the votes, obviously in our direction,” he added. “But I’ll just be glad when this one is put to bed, and hopefully it's put to bed for good in the right way.”
SB 296 is another voucher bill, and HB 920 would move school board elections to the November election.
Coffman said he has reached out to local legislatures to express the districts concerns with each bill.
In other business, the board:
- heard an update from Special Education Director Sheri Price, who said that Special Prom is scheduled for April 10. The theme this year is “glow in the dark.” Seven schools have expressed interest in participating. But she said there might be a conflict with a Southeast MO Special Olympics event in Cape Girardeau on that same weekend.
- heard an update from Elementary Principal Laura Basler, who said they are planning to reschedule the father/son and father/daughter Nerf wars that were postponed by snow days.
- approved the calendar proposal for 2021-2022 developed by Coffman and West County CTA. The calendar includes 174 days for students and 181 days for staff. The only big change is that students will come back from Christmas break on Jan. 4. This will give students that Monday off and teachers a day for professional development before students come back.
- approved spending half of the 1% allocated for professional development on transportation. The state allows this when transportation is not fully funded at 25%, according to Coffman. Normally the district has no problem spending the full amount on professional development, but with COVID changes, pretty much all of the trainings are virtual and don’t have any travel and meal expenses. He said they have not been restricting any professional development opportunities for staff and he expects that next year they will be back to using the full amount.
- approved a bid from Briley Heating and Cooling for an HVAC unit in the new records room.
- approved three requests for fundraisers.
