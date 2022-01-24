West County celebrates 'Once Upon a Homecoming'

Homecoming. It’s a time when students and staff, former graduates and community come together to reconnect for an evening of high school basketball.

West County’s week-long Disney-themed "Once Upon a Homecoming" Spirit Week kicked off Monday with “Sleeping Beauty” (wear pajamas). Students in K-12 are invited to join in to show their school spirit. Other dress-up days include Heroes vs. Villains (dress as a superhero or villain) for Tuesday; Mickey Mouse Day (dress in Mickey or Minnie colors) for Wednesday; Moana Day (dress in Hawaiian attire) for Thursday; and Disney Out (dress like a favorite character) for Friday.

A pep assembly is planned for Friday morning when king and queen candidates visit with elementary students and staff, followed by an assembly at high school where middle school students will also attend. WCHS Student Body President Allie Rawson has planned several fun games with Student Council members for Friday’s high school/middle school assembly.

The junior varsity basketball game begins at 6 p.m. Friday against Arcadia Valley. The homecoming coronation takes place at the conclusion of the JV game Friday. The varsity basketball game begins after the coronation.

The WCHS homecoming dance is Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Prepaid admission is $10 per student or $12 at the door.

There are 10 senior girls and 9 senior boys who are running for queen and king.

Allie Rawson is the daughter of Angie and Jamie Jenkins and Levi and Katie Rawson. She is involved in Student Council (president); Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (senior leader); National Honor Society; Future Business Leaders of America (historian); and cheerleading (co-captain). She is also an office worker and cadet teacher.

After graduation, Rawson plans to attend Missouri State University to major in cell and molecular biology with a minor in chemistry. She will then attend medical school to become an embryologist.

Rawson will be escorted by Michael Simily. He is the son of Jennifer Simily and Neil Simily. He is involved in basketball, baseball, cadet teaches and attends Unitec Career Center’s collision repair program. He plans to join a union after graduation.

Ella Pratt is the daughter of Byron and Brandy Pratt. She is involved with Prayer Pups (leader); Fellowship of Christian Athletes (co-leader); Bible Dawgs (co-leader); National Honor Society, Student Council (treasurer); Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and Future Business Leaders of America.

Pratt plans to attend Maryville University where she will compete with their stunt team while obtaining a degree in speech pathology.

Conner Herzog will escort Pratt. He is the son of Mike and Leslie Herzog. He is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Bible Dawgs, basketball and cadet teaches.

After high school, Herzog plans to attend Mineral Area College and then transfer out-of-state to obtain his bachelor’s degree in business management.

Claire Stevens, daughter of Rocky and Sheri Stevens, is involved in basketball (captain); volleyball (captain); Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Future Business Leaders of America (vice president); Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and National Honor Society.

Stevens will also graduate in May with her associate’s degree. This fall, she will attend University of Missouri-Columbia where she will pursue a degree in nuclear pharmacy.

Tycen Price, son of John and Sheri Price, will escort Stevens. He is involved in baseball, Bible Dawgs, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Council. After graduation, he plans to attend college.

Leala Pride, daughter of Thomas and Katiya Pride, is involved in cheerleading, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, and yearbook staff (co-editor). She plans to attend Mineral Area College to obtain her associate’s degree and then transfer to a four-year university to earn her degree in elementary education.

Matthew Menzel will escort Pride. He is the son of Ryan and Kendra McKinney. He is involved in basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, JAG and cadet teaches. He plans to attend college to obtain a business degree and then go into real estate.

Canaan Huff, daughter of Duane and Bonnie Huff, is involved in Student Council; cheerleading; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Future Business Leaders of America; and yearbook staff (co-editor).

Huff plans to receive her associate’s degree and then attend St. Louis University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy to become a pharmacist.

She will be escorted by Jonah Vinson, son of Desirae Vinson and Jacob Vinson. He is involved in basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, JAG and is a cadet teacher. He plans to attend Mineral Area College and then join the military.

Natalie Lashley, daughter of Daniel and Heidi Lashley, is involved in cheerleading. She plans to attend Paul Mitchell The School Springfield to pursue a degree in cosmetology.

Lashley will be escorted by Tristan Beck, son of Jessica Beck and Danny Price. He is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Bible Dawgs; baseball; and Unitec Career Center. After graduation, he plans to attend McKendree University to play baseball and major in business with a minor in athletic training.

Abigail VanVacter is the daughter of Melissa and Duane Patt. She is involved in cheerleading, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (leader), Bible Dawgs (leader) and Prayer Pups (co-leader). After graduation, she plans to work full time and attend Mineral Area College.

She will be escorted by Mason Simily. He is the son of Jennifer Simily and Neil Simily. He is involved in basketball, baseball, cadet teaches and attends Unitec Career Center’s construction technology program. He plans to join a union after graduation.

Claire LaBruyere is the daughter of Lana LaBruyere and Chris LaBruyere. She is involved in basketball (captain); Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Future Business Leaders of America; and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

After she graduates, LaBruyere plans to attend Mineral Area College to earn her associate’s degree and then transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain her bachelor’s degree. She will major in marketing and minor in political science. Afterward, she will attend the University of Missouri School of Law.

LaBruyere will be escorted by Jase Campbell. He is the son of Joe and Trisha Campbell. He is involved in basketball, baseball, Bible Dawgs, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, office worker and cadet teacher. He plans to join the Sprinkler Fitters Union and become a journeyman.

Sydney Cash, daughter of Kelly Cash, is involved in cross country (captain), track, Scholar Bowl, Student Council, National Honor Society (historian), band and choir.

Cash will graduate with an associate’s degree from Mineral Area College in May. In the fall, she will pursue a bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree in aerospace engineering so she can design airplanes.

Howard Williams will escort Cash. He is the son of Howard and Shannon Williams. He is involved in basketball; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Bible Dawgs; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; National Honor Society; Student Council; and cadet teaching.

He plans to obtain a degree in biomedical or chemical engineering.

Kaelin Hedgcorth, daughter of Jeremy and Christina Hedgcorth, is involved in softball; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; National Honor Society; and Future Business Leaders of America (president).

She will graduate with her associate’s degree in May and then attend Logan University to earn a bachelor’s degree, become a doctor of chiropractic and earn a master’s degree in integrated pediatrics.

Freshman Ty Harlow will escort Hedgcorth. He is the son of Stacey Harlow and Rob Harlow. He is involved in basketball, baseball and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

West County’s JV team consists of Noah Sansoucie, Brayden Belfield, Levi Hale, Kamron French, Julian Thebeau, Carter Reed, Nolan Rawson, Bryce Martin, Lance Monroe, Bradey Buhrmester and Garrett Sheets. Rob Harlow coaches the JV team.

The varsity team lineup includes Jase Campbell, Conner Herzog, Matthew Menzel, Mason Simily, Michael Simily, Jonah Vinson, Howard Williams, Chasten Horton, Thomas Kearns, Caden Merrill, Lance Monroe, Carter Reed, Garrisson Turner, Jaxon Campbell, Levi Hale, Ty Harlow and Nolan Rawson. Chris LaBruyere is head coach.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.