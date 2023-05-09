The West County Class of 2023 countdown is in the single digits. By the end of the week, the seniors will have participated in a variety of activities for the last time, including the senior breakfast and barbecue, field day, memory walk at all three buildings and graduation practice.

The baccalaureate ceremony, to which the public is invited, is on Wednesday evening. The graduation ceremony is Friday.

Friday evening’s outdoor graduation ceremony takes place on the high school’s baseball field. West County High School (WCHS) Band Director Darren Cordray will lead the high school band in welcoming the graduates with the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance” and later play highlights from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Fanfare for a New Generation” and the West County School Song. Senior choir members will lead the singing of the school song.

Principal Levi Rawson will welcome the audience. A PowerPoint of the graduates’ baby photos will be shown if the ceremony is indoors. If the ceremony is outside, the PowerPoint will be available for download from the district’s website after the ceremony at www.wcr4.org.

WCHS teacher and National Honor Society (NHS) Advisor Tara Lewis will recognize NHS members, followed by Counselor Andrea Simily’s acknowledgment of students receiving Latin honors as well as scholarships.

Student Body President Gracie Wright will speak, followed by Class of 2023 Valedictorian Alivia Simily and Salutatorian Mykiah Perkins.

Students will receive their diplomas from Rawson, West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman and a school board representative. Afterward, the graduates will be led by Wright and Senior Class President Shayla Gidden in turning their tassels as the Class of 2023 is recognized for the final time.

WCHS’s annual baccalaureate ceremony takes place Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the high school’s gymnasium. The event is sponsored by the West County Ministerial Alliance. Several seniors will read their favorite Bible scriptures. This event is open to the community.

During baccalaureate and graduation, there will be two chairs, each with a cap and gown and framed photograph, to remember classmates Ethan Cole Bryan and Katlynn Marie Newhouse. During graduation, each senior will carry two white carnations and place those on Bryan's and Newhouse’s seats.

Bryan died Sept. 16, 2020. Newhouse died April 2, 2022. Both students were killed in car crashes.