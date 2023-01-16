West County discusses state funding, four-day week trend

The West County Board of Education meeting on Thursday was a short one filled with a lot of information from the school administration including a brief discussion on a four-day school week.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said State Rep. Mike Henderson informed him the state is looking at trying to get more money into education by increasing the state teacher salary by setting a minimum starting salary and a minimum salary for teachers who have obtained a master’s degree.

“I did express the concern of how they implemented that this past year,” said Coffman. “It really wasn’t very effective, because it didn’t raise everyone up, it just raised those who were below the state $38,000 that they had set.”

Coffman also said Henderson indicated some things coming through legislation include open enrollment, and had mentioned the concerns West County had.

“I think a lot of that push is now coming because Independence going to a four-day for their calendar,” Coffman explained. “That’s one of the biggest school districts in our state.”

Board member Shawn Meinershagen asked Coffman how many districts are using a four-day school week, and Coffman said there is about 120 schools on the schedule. Meinershagen said he had heard of district in the New Madrid area converting to a four-day work week because the other districts around are doing to the same thing.

“I think everybody’s going to talk about it,” said Coffman, “but I think if the money comes down from the state like he’s hoping it will come, and they put the caveat you have to be five-day week, maybe we’ll see it go backwards.”

Coffman then went on to discuss the April election. He said six people signed up: current board members Tiffani Wright and Byron Pratt and Dustin Shannon, Ryan Becker, Chris Lashley, and Brent Belfield.

During the section where school administration spoke, Principal Levi Rawson informed the board the boys’ basketball senior night is set for Feb. 14, while the girls’ basketball senior night has been rescheduled for Jan. 26. Rawson also informed the board homecoming is on Jan. 27 against Caledonia.

All sophomores will be taking a trip to UniTec Career Center on Jan. 23 to see the different programs. After the tour, the sophomores will have a chance to sign up for any program they are interested in.

Rawson also informed the board Kingston High School would be using the high school’s gymnasium on Jan. 13 to host the district’s homecoming due to Kingston’s High School gymnasium floor being damaged. Kingston announced on Facebook in early January the gymnasium floor had been ruined due to a water pipe bursting in December, causing water to seep underneath the playing surface, leading to the subfloor and the wood floor to warp.

Middle school Principal Lindsay Jackson informed the board the school’s basketball teams had just finished conference play, with all but the eighth grade girls’ team received small conference champions. The only reason the girl’s team did not receive champions is because the team lost to Arcadia Valley, according to Jackson.

Special Education Director Sheri Price said three special education teachers will be attending a conference on Jan. 17 to learn how to embed priority standards and supporting learning standards within a student’s IEP.

Coffman said Laura Basler has taken a different job within the district and the interim principal for the elementary school is Todd Watson.

The next meeting is set for Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the central office.