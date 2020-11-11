West County extends Thanksgiving break

The West County School District announced Wednesday that it has extended Thanksgiving break.
Currently the district has a low number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the district has recently seen an increase in the number of students who are being quarantined due to close contacts.
Because of this, the decision has been made to extend the district’s Thanksgiving break to now include the full week, from Nov. 23-27.
The last day of classes before the Thanksgiving holiday is Nov. 20. Classes resume on Nov. 30.
This break allows for nine continuous days of separation for students.
“We should hopefully see a decrease in the number of students who might be quarantined due to close contacts,” said Dr. Kevin Coffman, superintendent. “This also gives us additional time to sanitize all buildings within our district.”
In their letter and social media posts, the district emphasized the importance of social distancing during this nine-day period.
“We ask that you limit traveling, gathering in large groups and allowing your child to get together with friends during the break,” the letter stated. “It is important that we try to maintain social distancing during this time.”
Coffman asked that students practice social distancing when possible and wear a mask, if desired, when they return Nov. 30.
“The COVID-19 crisis has been a frustration for all of us,” said Coffman, “but I know if we work together as a district and as a community, we will get through this.”
Coffman said the students are always the district’s most important priority.
“In addition to their education, we continually focus on the health, safety and well-being of our students.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
