West County extends Thanksgiving break

The West County School District announced Wednesday that it has extended Thanksgiving break.

Currently the district has a low number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the district has recently seen an increase in the number of students who are being quarantined due to close contacts.

Because of this, the decision has been made to extend the district’s Thanksgiving break to now include the full week, from Nov. 23-27.

The last day of classes before the Thanksgiving holiday is Nov. 20. Classes resume on Nov. 30.

This break allows for nine continuous days of separation for students.

“We should hopefully see a decrease in the number of students who might be quarantined due to close contacts,” said Dr. Kevin Coffman, superintendent. “This also gives us additional time to sanitize all buildings within our district.”

In their letter and social media posts, the district emphasized the importance of social distancing during this nine-day period.