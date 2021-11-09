West County finds many ways to celebrate veterans

This week is an important week at the West County School District because students and staff are focusing on honoring local veterans.
The district kicks off veteran-related activities today with a veterans’ banquet from 5-6 p.m. in the high school’s cafeteria. Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Cheryl Hunt and her high school students and FCCLA members are preparing the meal of pulled pork, chicken, potato salad, beans, salad, cookies and brownies. Coffee, tea, lemonade and water will also be served.
After the meal, veterans and their families are invited to attend a special patriotic concert at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.
About 65 West County Elementary choir students from third through fifth grades will sing “Americans We,” “On Veterans Day” and “American Heart.”
Drew Hartenberger, K-5 choir director, said her students have been practicing with everyone during the school day to prepare for the concert.
“I think it is essential for my students to understand the importance of the sacrifices of those who served our country to give them the freedoms they enjoy every day,” she said. “We discuss this in class as we learn our patriotic music.”
Hartenberger said, “While my students sing ‘On Veterans Day,’ I have asked the kids to picture someone they know who served and sing that song to them. This way, it will make a personal connection for them and the music will come from their heart.”
Band Director Darren Cordray, who will lead 47 high school students in three songs at the concert, said he believes it is important for his students to “not only learn about the service and sacrifice our veterans have freely given, but to also give back to the veterans of our community.”
He said, “We are proud of our veterans and hope that our music gives them all the honor they deserve.”
High school band members will play “Marches of the Armed Forces,” “Always United, Forever Strong” and “An American Celebration.”
A special flag-folding ceremony will take place Wednesday at the middle school at 1 p.m. This service will be completed by the Desloge VFW and Auxiliary members.
The elementary’s care package drive for veterans also concludes Wednesday. The staff are sponsoring a Family Give Back Night from 6-7 p.m. when they will take the items collected from the school-wide drive to create care packages for veterans in local nursing homes.
On Thursday – Veterans Day – area veterans are asked to participate in a drive-through parade at the three West County campuses. All veterans who would like to participate are asked to meet in their own vehicles on the parking lot near the elementary playground no later than 12:30 p.m. The elementary is located at 625 Chariton Ave. in Park Hills.
School Resource Officer Jennifer Hulsey begins the parade at 1 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Corrections’ Eastern Region Honor Guard will then march behind her patrol car. This group is coordinated and led by Field Commander Jake Martin, a correctional sergeant. He has been field commander of the Honor Guard for the past several years and in the group for 10 years.
The Honor Guard is a specially trained team of officers who are used as a public face to represent the Department of Corrections at various ceremonies, special functions and parades in the eastern region of the state. They also serve as direct representatives of the department at funerals of their retirees, active duty personnel and other dignitaries.
Currently there are 11 officers who serve in the Easter Region Honor Guard. They come from the Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center in Bonne Terre; Farmington Correctional Center; Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific; and Potosi Correctional Center.
Five officers will represent the department at Thursday’s veteran parade: Lieutenant Stephanie Easter and Sergeant Kelsey Miller from Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific; Sergeant Jake Martin, Officer Mike Griffin, who is currently the longest serving member; and Officer Paul Wilfong from Farmington Correctional Center.
Martin said, “The DOC is closely tied to this area. Many of our staff members are military veterans themselves and have children or grandchildren attending the local schools.”
He said it is the Honor Guard’s mission to display the respect of their department toward the veterans in the communities and toward the veterans "among our ranks."
The Leadwood Police Department and Leadwood Fire Department will follow the Honor Guard, followed by the veterans as they travel in front of the elementary school through the bus lane for all students and staff to cheer for them and hold up signs and banners they have made.
As the veterans exit from the elementary, they will be given a decorated thank-you cookie with a toy soldier with a special saying.
Veterans will then drive through the parking lots at the middle and high schools where students and staff will be waiting outside to greet them.
WCE School Instructional Coach Jessica Kearns, along with Principal Laura Basler and Counselor Becky Yount, planned the drive-thru celebration for the district.
“We collaborated on ways we could honor veterans and keep everyone safe with the current COVID situation,” said Kearns. “I have seen similar events take place for birthdays and Grandparents Day in the area and thought this would be a fun way to celebrate our local veterans.”
Kearns said, “Veterans Day serves as a great learning opportunity for our students, and modeling to show them what it looks like to honor our veterans is motivation behind our drive-through celebration.”
