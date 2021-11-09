West County finds many ways to celebrate veterans

He said it is the Honor Guard’s mission to display the respect of their department toward the veterans in the communities and toward the veterans "among our ranks."

The Leadwood Police Department and Leadwood Fire Department will follow the Honor Guard, followed by the veterans as they travel in front of the elementary school through the bus lane for all students and staff to cheer for them and hold up signs and banners they have made.

As the veterans exit from the elementary, they will be given a decorated thank-you cookie with a toy soldier with a special saying.

Veterans will then drive through the parking lots at the middle and high schools where students and staff will be waiting outside to greet them.

WCE School Instructional Coach Jessica Kearns, along with Principal Laura Basler and Counselor Becky Yount, planned the drive-thru celebration for the district.

“We collaborated on ways we could honor veterans and keep everyone safe with the current COVID situation,” said Kearns. “I have seen similar events take place for birthdays and Grandparents Day in the area and thought this would be a fun way to celebrate our local veterans.”

Kearns said, “Veterans Day serves as a great learning opportunity for our students, and modeling to show them what it looks like to honor our veterans is motivation behind our drive-through celebration.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

