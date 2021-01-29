West County graduation to move outside again

The pandemic forced West County’s graduation outside last year. But it was such a big hit, that the Board of Education has decided to move it outside again this year.
Weather permitting, of course.
At their January meeting, the board members voted to move graduation outside to the baseball field on May 22, at 7:30 p.m.
If rain ruins the day, the ceremony will be moved inside to the gym on May 23, at 2 p.m.
“I thought it was awesome,” High School Principal Levi Rawson said. “I'd love to do it every year.”
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman presented the idea to the board after several parents approached him about the possibility.
He reminded the board that there are two things that complicate the situation.
First, it’s the week of district baseball playoffs. West County could be hosting, but that won’t be determined until the spring.
Second, it rains a lot in the spring.
“It’s not as easy to count on a day in May, as it was in June,” Coffman said.
Last year’s graduation was in June.
“I think everybody loved it last year,” Board President Andy Kearns said. “Maybe some of them were just grateful to be able to do it, but I also think that it was well executed.”
The board members all agreed that they liked the outdoor ceremony and decided it is worth planning for the baseball field and having a backup plan in case of rain.
During his report, Coffman updated the board on things with COVID-19. As of Thursday, there were four students and one teacher who were positive for the virus.
“Our numbers are way down as far as our quarantined students,” he said. “Again, I contribute a lot of that to our mask mandate.”
West County Nurse Stephanie Warden is keeping staff updated about the availability of the vaccine, he said. In a recent survey, about 20 members of the staff indicated they would be interested in getting it.
According to Coffman, the district has just 74 students who are still virtual, down from 188 at the beginning of the school year.
He said now the leadership teams at each of the schools are working to figure out the best way to catch up the students that are behind.
“I know that middle school has already taken some opportunities to do some things as they're coming back,” Coffman said. “Now the other buildings are looking at what we can do with those students as they come back, whether that’s to give them extra time in the core-area classes or whether that's to set up some additional tutoring time, as well.”
Despite the pandemic, the district is doing its best to keep things as normal as possible for students. High school students capped off homecoming week with a dance. Masks were required.
“Just from talking to basically every principal in southeast Missouri this week, I think we're one of about four or five schools in the whole southeast that’s actually putting on a dance,” Rawson said. “So I think that's a special thing for our kids.”
Principal Laura Basler told the board that the elementary school was having its first pep assembly last Friday with the high school cheerleaders and basketball teams.
“We are doing it on a little smaller scale than we normally would,” she said. “We're doing two grade levels at a time in the gym. But I think it's still going to be great. The kids, I know, are super excited about it because it's the first time we really get to do that this year.”
Family nights, including the popular Nerf War, will be making a comeback soon, too, according to Basler.
They are also hoping to be able to have a dance for the fourth and fifth graders this spring, after having to cancel the one in the fall.
Special Education Director Sheri Price said practices for Special Olympics will resume soon and the local event is still planned for May 4 (May 6, rain-out date) at North County.
They have also received positive feedback about the possibility of holding Special Prom with the same precautions as they had for homecoming. She said four of the neighboring districts have already said they would be interested.
“So we would really like to start looking towards having special prom again, too,” Price said. “That's a really special event for a lot of students with special needs.”
At the beginning of the meeting, the board recognized several students.
Ezra Rice was recognized for being named the UniTec student of the month for December. He is studying construction technology. Rice was part of the team that helped design and build Halloween costumes for students in wheel chairs.
“Ezra and a couple other students just jumped in and really picked up the ball and just took off running and helped the kids and talked to the kids and really made them feel comfortable,” Instructor Rob Stacy said. “It was just a really, really good thing for UniTec, for us, and for Ezra.”
The board also recognized the members of West County’s Esports team.
The team of Xandar McBride, Garrett Halter, Ashton Dashner, and AnnaMae LaHay participated in their first Rocket League season with other teams from around the state, finishing 4-2 and advancing to the playoffs, according to Coach Darren Cordray. They also finished 3-1 in a secondary season. In the spring, they will be participating in a league with local schools.
The Overwatch team of Levi Robison, Jared Skaggs, Ian Minnella, Cole Laird, Tyler Tittle, Zeke Barlow, Dashner, Halter, and LeHay will also compete this spring.
McBride was also recognized for receiving a $10,000 a year scholarship to Central Methodist University.
“Esports is getting very popular in our area, and it's becoming a bigger and bigger thing,” Cordray said.
In other business, the board:
- heard an update on the West County CTA from DeAnna Callahan.
- gave approval for moving forward with several capital improvement projects, including upgrading the phone system, copiers, and bus radio system and putting in LED lights in the high school gym and elementary school classrooms.
