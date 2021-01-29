West County graduation to move outside again

The board members all agreed that they liked the outdoor ceremony and decided it is worth planning for the baseball field and having a backup plan in case of rain.

During his report, Coffman updated the board on things with COVID-19. As of Thursday, there were four students and one teacher who were positive for the virus.

“Our numbers are way down as far as our quarantined students,” he said. “Again, I contribute a lot of that to our mask mandate.”

West County Nurse Stephanie Warden is keeping staff updated about the availability of the vaccine, he said. In a recent survey, about 20 members of the staff indicated they would be interested in getting it.

According to Coffman, the district has just 74 students who are still virtual, down from 188 at the beginning of the school year.

He said now the leadership teams at each of the schools are working to figure out the best way to catch up the students that are behind.

