West County holds graduation Saturday

Sixty-seven students will graduate from West County High School on Saturday. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. on the baseball field.

The West County Class of 2022 countdown is in the single digits. At the conclusion of the week, the students will have participated in a variety of activities, including senior breakfast and barbecue, field day, baccalaureate, memory walk at all three buildings, graduation practice, and more.

For these students, it’s difficult to believe they have only had one year of school that wasn’t interrupted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic: their freshman year.

These current high school seniors were nearing the end of their sophomore year when the world shut down due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has been a heavy disruption for the Class of 2022. While figuring out their future, they’ve also dealt with many cancelled events, social distancing, masks and much more.

But they’ll finally be able to celebrate their success with two special milestone events: baccalaureate and graduation.

Saturday’s outdoor graduation ceremony takes place on the high school’s baseball field. The high school band led by Darren Cordray will welcome the graduates with the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance” and later play “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the West County School Song. Senior choir members will lead the singing of the school song.

After the welcome address by Principal Levi Rawson, a PowerPoint of the graduates’ baby photos will be shown. This will be available for download from the district’s website after the ceremony at www.wcr4.org.

High school teacher and National Honor Society Advisor Tara Lewis will recognize NHS members, followed by Counselor Andrea Simily’s acknowledgment of students receiving Latin honors as well as scholarships.

Student Body President Allie Rawson will speak, followed by Class of 2022 Valedictorian Keeley Barbee and Salutatorian Claire Stevens.

Once students have received their diplomas from Rawson, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman and Board President Andy Kearns, the graduates will be led by Senior Class President Tycen Price and Allie Rawson in turning their tassels as the Class of 2022 is congratulated for the final time.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

