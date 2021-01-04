West County honors retirees

"She doesn't let any job deter her. She's always been quick to stand up for kids to help when she wasn't even asked. She has a very kind heart.”

Hector said Hardy and Brenneke are irreplaceable.

“Both these compassionate, dedicated, and loyal employees have been so much more than simply employees to the district,” Hector added. “They become close family.

"Although they earn the accomplishment of retirement, to say they will be missed is an understatement. Although we can hire people to replace these ladies, there's no real replacement for them. Because they are both one of a kind people who show their dedication and love to all of us around them.”

The board also recognized high school students Madison Elbert and Chloe Nipper. They both submitted entries to the Desloge VFW’s National Anthem singing contest. Nipper won the contest and Elbert finished third.

Three West County volleyball players were also recognized for their post season honors. The team finished second in the district this year for the first time since 1985. Dori McRaven was named to the all-conference and all-district first teams. Peyten Blair was named to the all-conference second team and the all-district first team. Morgan Simily was named to the all-district second team.