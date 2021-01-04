West County honors retirees

During its meeting last month, the West County Board of Education recognized a couple of retiring staff members and several award-winning students.
Retirees Pam Hardy and Micke Brenneke were honored for their service to West County Middle School.
Brenneke has been taking care of students and staff as a nurse at the school for more than 20 years. Middle School Principal Adam Hector said there’s a missing piece now in the West County family with her departure.
“Micke’s been an integral part of this staff for many years and has made many connections with our students and staff and families in the district,” he said. “Micke was very helpful to me during my first year as principal and with complications of COVID.
"She was always quick to help and offer solutions. She was a calming voice and (used) humor to lighten the mood. She was a true team player.”
Brenneke also dedicated herself to the Season of Hope and Shop With a Cop programs each year.
Hardy has been a bus driver and custodian at the middle school for 16 years. Hector shared several stories from those who have worked alongside Hardy.
“Pam Clinton shares, ‘Pam Hardy has always been willing to jump in to help with any project,’” Hector read. “’She works hard from driving her daily bus route to cleaning the cafeteria to helping with so many other daily tasks.
"She doesn't let any job deter her. She's always been quick to stand up for kids to help when she wasn't even asked. She has a very kind heart.”
Hector said Hardy and Brenneke are irreplaceable.
“Both these compassionate, dedicated, and loyal employees have been so much more than simply employees to the district,” Hector added. “They become close family.
"Although they earn the accomplishment of retirement, to say they will be missed is an understatement. Although we can hire people to replace these ladies, there's no real replacement for them. Because they are both one of a kind people who show their dedication and love to all of us around them.”
The board also recognized high school students Madison Elbert and Chloe Nipper. They both submitted entries to the Desloge VFW’s National Anthem singing contest. Nipper won the contest and Elbert finished third.
Three West County volleyball players were also recognized for their post season honors. The team finished second in the district this year for the first time since 1985. Dori McRaven was named to the all-conference and all-district first teams. Peyten Blair was named to the all-conference second team and the all-district first team. Morgan Simily was named to the all-district second team.
“We got quarantined for a couple weeks there,” High School Principal Levi Rawson said. “And nobody knew how it was going to work out because we came back and played a game right after. These girls battled through it and helped lead their team to pretty successful year.”
The last recognitions went to three members of the cross country team. Sydney Cash was named to the all-conference and all-district teams. Kara Hovick and Alivia Simily were named to the all-district team.
The runners finished second (Cash), third (Simily), and fifth (Hovick) at the district meet. Coach Calvin Malloy said they are known as the West County Big Three.
He said it was a tough year with meets getting cancelled due to COVID and the runners dealing with the loss of a classmate, but they pushed through.
“I’m extremely proud of all three of these girls,” Malloy added.
The meeting was the last before Christmas break.
“I share Levi's sentiment in the fact that we're thrilled that we've made it two quarters (with in-person learning),” Elementary Principal Laura Basler said.
During the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman gave the board an update on how things are going at the schools since the district implemented a mask mandate to cut down on quarantine time for students. He said there were four positives in the district at the time of that meeting.
Quarantines at the middle and high schools have dropped drastically, he said.
The mask mandate doesn’t apply to the elementary school, and Coffman said quarantines have increased at the school.
“Everyone is still quarantined in elementary if they’re a close contact,” he added.
Coffman said they’ve had about as many students return to on-campus learning because of the mask mandate as they’ve had leave because of it, which he said it about 10.
He said 100 students are still virtual with about 50% of those being successful. They are working to address the concerns of the other 50% or trying to get them back on campus if it’s possible.
The district did make a couple updates to the mask mandate that Coffman informed the board about.
All students including elementary school students must wear a mask on the bus.
Also, a student who is considered a close contact in a mask-to-mask situation is allowed to participate in athletics and activities, but they must wear a mask at all times. This includes during game play when they are playing teams that require their close contacts to do the same.
Coffman said there are only a couple teams in the conference that require this, but the district wants to respect the other team’s guidelines for keeping students safe.
The board also decided to extend through the end of the school year the two weeks of coverage to staff members who are out due to COVID-related reasons.
In other business, the board:
- heard an update from Rawson, who told them that West County’s Homecoming game would be Jan. 22 against Bismarck. The students have voted to have a formal dance the next day. Masks will be required.
- heard an update from IT Director Smith, who said that the West County eSports team qualified for the State Rocket League Tournament. Only 16 teams qualified statewide.
- approved the 2019-2020 audit report, which showed West County had no issues with internal control.
- approved the graduation of four seniors in December.
