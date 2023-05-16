The countdown to graduation is complete.

West County High School’s gymnasium was packed full of family and friends on Friday evening as they watched 54 students receive their diplomas.

The West County Class of 2023 seniors enjoyed a full week of activities leading up to graduation, including the senior awards assembly, senior breakfast and barbecue, field day, memory walk at all three buildings, baccalaureate, and graduation practice.

WCHS band members, under the direction of Darren Cordray, opened the ceremony with the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Levi Rawson welcomed the crowd for his final time as West County High School principal. Next year, he will train as deputy superintendent to fill the role of superintendent after Dr. Kevin Coffman retires at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The band played “Highlights from Guardians of the Galaxy,” followed by senior choir members leading the audience in singing the West County School Song.

The Class of 2023 PowerPoint presentation was shown.

Sponsor Tara Lewis recognized National Honor Society members. Counselor Andrea Simily announced students who received Latin honors and also acknowledged the seniors who earned scholarships, which totaled nearly $800,000 overall.

WCHS Student Body President Gracie Wright addressed her classmates and introduced Salutatorian Mykiah Perkins and Valedictorian Alivia Simily.

Perkins first thanked the audience for attending the Class of 2023’s graduation. Next, she thanked the West County teachers.

“Without your encouragement, we would not have gotten as far as we have,” she said. “Your jobs are often thankless but know that everyone graduating today appreciates you more than we could ever express. You’ve shaped us as people, and we’ll carry the lessons you’ve taught as we enter the next chapter of life.”

After thanking her family and friends, Perkins acknowledged the difficulties her class has faced.

“Our high school experiences have been dotted with tragedy,” she said. “We started by losing a quarter of our freshmen year [by the pandemic]. Sophomore year, we were rattled by losing a dear friend. Junior year, not even 18 months after losing the last one, we lost another friend.”

She said these losses hit hard because of how close the senior class is.

“We are a small class, and that created a bond stronger than any other I’ve seen in a graduating class,” Perkins said. “Despite everything that has happened to our class, we never stop moving forward. We’re a perseverant and tight-knit group. No matter what has knocked us down, we have gotten back up with grace.”

She concluded, “Whatever you do with the next chapter of your life, ensure it makes you happy. When the cover closes on the last book in the series that is your life, you are the one that has to relive those memories, not anyone else. Live a life that makes you happy.”

Simily first thanked Perkins for “giving me a run for my money” — the two fiercely competed for the top honor of valedictorian. Simily also thanked her teachers, coaches, family and friends.

“I also want to thank my guardian angel who could not be here tonight,” she said. “I know my Grandma Debbie would be so proud of me and the person I am becoming. She would’ve done anything to be able to be here. I’m so grateful I got to call her grandma.”

Simily shared memories made with classmates throughout the last four years.

In all her high school experiences, Simily said she’s going to miss the people with whom she’s built relationships and developed bonds.

“We are all going our separate ways now, and I want to encourage each and every one of you to push yourself to meet your life goals and never give up. Remember that life is full of ups and downs.”

She said hard times will come, and how the students will respond to the trials of life will determine who they are.

“As a group, we have shown resilience when hard times came,” she said. “We lost two friends along the way, and we have faced our losses by leaning on each other. We had to learn at an early age that life isn’t fair and time marches on even if we aren’t ready for it to.”

Simily concluded by challenging her peers to keep her words close to their hearts.

“You determine your future, you are in charge of your success, you are in control of your happiness, and you will determine how you live the rest of your life, good or bad,” she said. “You will grow apart from friends you’ve had for years. But you will also find some new ones along the way who will inspire you to be the best version of yourself. Hold on to these memories because one day you will look back, wishing you had just one more minute.”

She said, “Class of 2023, we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. Work hard, don’t ever give up, and chase your dreams.”

Rawson recognized seniors who would be joining the military.

As the seniors each walked across the gymnasium to receive their diplomas, they laid a white carnation on each chair in memory of their classmates Ethan Bryan and Katlynn Newhouse. The chairs had the students’ caps and gowns and framed photographs of them. Bryan died Sept. 16, 2020, and Newhouse died April 2, 2022. Both students were killed in car crashes.

After receiving their diplomas, the Class of 2023 was led by Wright and Senior Class President Shayla Gidden in turning their tassels.

The ceremony concluded after many graduates filled the gymnasium with colorful confetti.

WCHS Class of 2023 includes Ezekiel Barlow, Emma Boren, Caylee Cannell, Madalyn Clabaugh, Hannah Conklin, Franchesca Cook, Amber Cox, Cole Cunningham, Keegan Davidson, Aidan Davis, Austin Davis, Chloe DeClue, Dawson Dowd, Carlee Drennen, Madison Elder, Quinten Flint, Lily Francis, Ronald French, Shayla Gidden, Gregory Hartmann, Quentin Helvey, Chasten Horton, Lillian James, Kirsten Jarrett, Riley Kawelaske, Thomas Kearns, Kaylee King, Hannah Laird, Kobe Long, Daniel Mackay, Joshua Masters, Caden Merrill, Steven Messex, Sara Minnella, Sabrina Moore, Taylor Morgan, Mykiah Perkins, Emily Queen, Destiny Sanfilippo, Alivia Simily, Morgan Simily, Bailey Skiles, Arthur Smith, Sierra Smith, Mariah Storie, Wyatt Street, Zachary Thebeau, Andrew Thomas, Tyler Todd, Jacy Tongay, Lane Wills, Avery Wisdom, Gracie Wright and Trey Wright.