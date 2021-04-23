West County Idol Friday at WCHS

“Take this mountain weight, take these ocean tears, hold me through the trial, come like hope again.”
These powerful words from the song “Even When It Hurts” by Hillsong UNITED are inspiring to 18-year-old Chloe Nipper.
“The song reminds me that I have a God who loves me even when I feel like I have no one,” she said, “and no matter what I go through, everything happens for a reason.”
Nipper is a senior at West County High School. She’ll be performing for the final time at West County Idol Friday. She has been performing in the contest since she was in fifth grade.
“I decided to perform this year because it is my last one,” she said, “and I wanted to make my last year special.”
For the 2021 edition of the contest, Nipper will be joined by 20 other contestants.
West County Idol is today at 6 p.m. at the West County High School’s gymnasium. Admission is $5 per person. All proceeds from the event benefit the West County elementary, middle and high school choral music department. Prizes are awarded for the top three places in each division. Two anonymous donors have donated money so every student who participates receives something.
This year’s West County Idol performers include Adin McBride, Abby Reid, Avelyn Stone, Autumn Evans, Bailey Whited, Kinlee Walter, Sarah Hurd and Brooklyn McCarver from the elementary; Aliza Reid, Patricia Herrington, Briley LaMarr, Destiny Menke, Julia Hartley, Eliza Rice and Drake Williams from the middle school; and Mady Little, Elle Hovis, Sara Lewis, Quinten Flint and Chloe Nipper from the high school.
While votes are tabulated, the middle school choir will perform “Never Ending Story” with a special duet from Julia Hartley and Kenneth Godat; middle and high school choir women with “Loyal Brave True”; middle and high school men with “Wellerman” with Luke Steiniger, Levi Robison, Andrew Thomas, Braden Skaggs and Mason Fenwick with solos; and WCHS teachers Tara Lewis singing “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and Gayla Brinkley playing piano.
Mady Little, a sophomore at WCHS, said she decided to participate in this year’s contest because she feels she has grown musically. She has had the opportunity to work with Shari Francis from Mineral Area College’s choir.
“She and Mr. Hassell helped me develop and grow my singing voice,” she said, “and I’d love to showcase it in a wonderful way.”
This year Little plans to perform “Jersey on The Wall” by Tenille Townes. When she first heard this song, she felt an instant connection to it. She found the lyrics online and watched the video. In the video, she noticed there were No. 9 jerseys.
“It was that moment I decided I had to sing this song this year,” she said. “I love the conversation within the song because Tenille is literally asking God why he didn’t save the kid from the car crash.”
Little said she and her friends were asking that same question a few months earlier when one of their best friends was tragically killed in a car accident.
“I know God has a plan for everyone, and I’m hoping this song opens people’s hearts and minds to that,” she said.
Freshman Sara Lewis has performed in West County Idol for the last five years. Some of the songs she has sung numerous songs at previous performances including “Yesterday,” “Titanium,” and “I’ll Never Love Again.”
For this year’s performance, Lewis plans to sing “On My Own” from the musical “Les Miserables.”
Lewis said she’s always loved this song.
“I’ve sung it my whole life,” she said.
She’s grateful to perform yet again in the school district’s competition.
“West County Idol is an amazing opportunity and experience,” said Lewis, “and I plan to continue to perform until I graduate.”
Fifteen-year-old Isabelle Hovis is performing Kelly Clarkson’s song “Piece by Piece” in this year’s Idol. Her mom wants Hovis to sing this song to become more confident when performing in front of a large group.
Eighth grader Julia Hartley is singing Lauren Daigle’s “Trust in You.”
“I just like what this song stands for because I love Jesus and everything he does for me,” she said. “I know that when something goes wrong or doesn’t go how it should be, that I can always trust in him.”
Aliza Reid, a sixth grader, is planning to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” on her clarinet.
“The reason I chose this song is because I love America,” she said.
Fifth-grader Sarah Hurd is performing “Hard Boy” because she really likes the song.
Autumn Evans, a fifth grader, is performing “We Know What Scares You” with Bailey Whited.
Abby Reid, a fourth grader, is performing a balance beam routine to “Tightrope.” She does gymnastics and enjoys doing balance beam routines.
Ryan Hassell, choral director for the middle and high schools, said LED stage lighting is an upgrade for this year’s contest. This will allow him to change the color of the accent lights directly from his computer during the show.
“It’s been a lot to set up and learn, but I think it will really add to the show,” he said.
Lewis said she decided to sing during the show because she learned “with age and COVID, life is short, so be simple, be happy and surround yourself with good-hearted people.” She’s extremely excited that colleague Brinkley, who plays “with such passion,” agreed to perform with her.
Dan Bryan will sing a special tribute titled “Drowning” in honor of his son Ethan Bryan.
“Ethan was a part of our school choir,” said Hassell. “I’ll have to admit, this will be a difficult part of the show, but I think it will be very healing too.”
Hassell said photos of Ethan will be shown on screen while his dad sings the song.
Hassell wanted to thank Drew Hartenberger, CJ Wright, Angie Black, Darren Cordray, Susan Masters, Luke Steiniger, Belinda Drennan, Cheryl Gilliam and Lisa Puller for helping with tabulating or behind-the-scenes work to make the show the success that it has become in the last 19 years.
