West County Idol Friday at WCHS

“Take this mountain weight, take these ocean tears, hold me through the trial, come like hope again.”

These powerful words from the song “Even When It Hurts” by Hillsong UNITED are inspiring to 18-year-old Chloe Nipper.

“The song reminds me that I have a God who loves me even when I feel like I have no one,” she said, “and no matter what I go through, everything happens for a reason.”

Nipper is a senior at West County High School. She’ll be performing for the final time at West County Idol Friday. She has been performing in the contest since she was in fifth grade.

“I decided to perform this year because it is my last one,” she said, “and I wanted to make my last year special.”

For the 2021 edition of the contest, Nipper will be joined by 20 other contestants.

West County Idol is today at 6 p.m. at the West County High School’s gymnasium. Admission is $5 per person. All proceeds from the event benefit the West County elementary, middle and high school choral music department. Prizes are awarded for the top three places in each division. Two anonymous donors have donated money so every student who participates receives something.